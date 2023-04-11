724 people blown up by Russian mines, 226 of them being killed

Latest news Ukraine

It is estimated that there are 174,000 square kilometers of land contaminated by landmines throughout Ukraine, an area larger than the combined size of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, BBC reports.

In Kharkiv Oblast, which has been affected by the war, there are occasional warning signs posted near barren, brown fields that were once active front lines. According to authorities, Kharkiv Oblast has witnessed the deaths of at least 27 individuals and injuries to 118 others since September. Additionally, over 55,000 explosive devices have been discovered in the region.

Last week Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 724 people have been blown up by Russian mines since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year, with 226 of them being killed.

“At first, I did not want to live.” Ukrainian nurse got married after Russian mine took her legs

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags