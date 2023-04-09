TetraTech sends 15 pickups to help Ukraine in demining liberated territories

TetraTech, a US company, has donated 15 Toyota «Hilux» pickups to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service to help pyrotechnic units in demining territories from explosive objects following the Russian invasion.

“Cooperation with international organizations, which are ready to supply Ukrainian pyrotechnics with modern technology and equipment, is essential to the State Emergency Service, as the number of operations of the rescue units has increased significantly since the start of the Russian invasion,” the State Emergncy’s statement says.

