Russian troops shelled nine Ukrainian oblasts over last 24 hours

Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Ukrainian regional military administrations have said the Russian troops targeted nine regions of Ukraine, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts over the last 24 hours, UkrInform reported.
More than 148 explosions were heard in 21 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian shelling injured a 68-year-old man and damaged 32 civilian infrastructure objects.
In addition, Russian occupiers targeted eight residential buildings, six household objects, and power lines in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
In Kharkiv Oblast, a “Petal” mine explosion injured a 39-year-old US citizen, who came to Ukraine on a humanitarian mission. He was hospitalized.
Also, three civilians were killed and seven received injuries in Donetsk Oblast after a shelling damaged 21 residential buildings and private houses.