Russo Ukrainian War. Day 410: Explosion in Crimea

Explosion in Sevastopol, Crimea. Ukrainian children returned home. Ukraine resumes electricity exports.

#Ochakiv: Russians shower civilians with MLRS, using banned incendiary projectiles and cluster bombs. Kinburn Spit is a tip of a strategically important peninsula in the South of Ukraine. Recently, Ukraine made gains there. More about Kinburn Spit soon. https://t.co/VW01qASCUn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 8, 2023

Daily overview — Summary report, April 9

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 09/04/23. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/NclOttgfyG — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) April 9, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 9, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Over the past day, Russian forces have launched 4 missiles and 40 air strikes, launched 58 rounds from MLRS on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. The probability of launching missiles and airstrikes will continue to be high throughout the territory of Ukraine; Russian forces do not stop using terror tactics. Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka axes. Over the past day, thanks to the courage of each soldier, more than 50 enemy attacks were repelled in the indicated directions. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Russian forces continue to maintain a military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. In the border areas of the Kursk region, Russian forces continue to engineer the terrain. During the past day, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Gremyach, Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Baranivka, Bezsalivka, Volfine, Turya, Vysoke of the Sumy Oblast, as well as Veterinarne, Graniv, Vilkhivka, Ternova, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Karaichne and Chugunivka settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Kupyansk axis: the settlements of Kolodyazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Kindrashivka, Pischane and Berestov of the Kharkiv Oblast were hit by enemy fire. Lyman axis: Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Kuzmyny and Verkhnyokamyansky last day. Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv Oblast was hit by artillery fire; Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast and Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Torske, Siversk, Spirne of the Donetsk Oblast.

Avdiivka and Maryinka axes : Russian forces carried out offensive actions in the districts of Novokalynovy, Severnoy, Pervomaisky and Maryinka of the Donetsk Oblast, but had no success . The fiercest battles on the indicated part of the front continue for Mar'yinka, where more than 15 enemy attacks were repulsed . At the same time, Novokalynove, Kamianka, Stepove, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Avdiyivka, Severne, Netaylove, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda and Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk Oblast were subjected to enemy shelling.

Shakhtarske axis: during the day, Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations. Shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, and Novomayorske in the Donetsk Oblast. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: Russian forces continue to build up defensive lines and positions. Fired on more than 40 settlements near the frontline. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil' of the Donetsk Oblast; Novosilka, Olhivske, Malinivka, Chervone, Gulyaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Stepove, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Komysany, Bilozerka, Dniprovske of the Kherson Oblast, as well as Kherson. The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen the counter-intelligence and police regime in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Oblast. In particular, in the Hornostaiv district of the Kherson Oblast, raids are underway to check the personal phones of the local population for the presence of photo and video materials, as well as "forbidden" content. During such inspections, the occupiers record the personal data of local residents and selectively search their homes. [The Russian invaders continue to suffer heavy losses. To replenish them, the leadership of the armed forces of the Russian Federation decided to hold early graduations from higher military educational institutions of the aggressor country in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kostroma, Penza, Omsk, Tyumen, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Volsk, and Blagoveshchensk on April 29 of this year. At the same time, graduations from High Military Education Facilities, which prepare specialists for military units of strategic missile forces, aerospace forces and naval forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, will be held in accordance with the previously planned schedules.] During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, our defenders shot down 2 UAVs of the "Supercam" type, 6 UAVs of the "Orlan-10" type and 6 UAVs of the "Zala" type. Units of missile and artillery troops hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 1 position of anti-aircraft defence equipment and 5 radio-electronic warfare stations of Russian forces.

Military Updates

A loud explosion was heard in Sevastopol, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Crimea.Reality. “A correspondent of the outlet reports that a loud explosion, similar to an artillery volley, was heard in Sevastopol. The occupiers report that the explosions are connected to the current military exercises.

Previously, media reported explosions in Feodosiia and presumably the volleys of air defence systems.”

Ukraine strengthening defences along the border with Belarus, Russia – Joint Forces commander, Ukrinform reports, citing Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “The situation in the Northern operational zone is stable and controlled — Ukrainian soldiers are strengthening defensive lines and positions along the border with Belarus and Russia.

In particular, the system of engineering barriers in the regions bordering Belarus and Russia is being enhanced. Anti-tank minefields are being created in tank-accessible areas of the territory and possible routes of Russian forces’s advance deep into our territory, including roads, forest strips, bridges, power lines, etc., Nayev said.

According to him, this week alone, engineering units have set up several dozen minefields using more than 6,000 anti-tank mines; more than 7,000 meters of anti-tank ditches and trenches have been dug.”

After revealing that Ukrainians are supplying the Bakhmut group via tunnels, Wagner decided to stop trying to cut the highways and focused on the city. However, Ukrainians sent several groups of tanks to Bakhmut & demolished Russian advancehttps://t.co/EHyYfGPeqU — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 8, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

On 5 April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a full session of Russia’s Security Council, the first such event since October 2022.

The main report was presented by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and discussed reconstruction, law enforcement and public order in the illegally annexed areas of Ukraine.

The choice of Kolokoltsev as the main speaker is likely an attempt by the Kremlin to portray the situation in those territories as being normalised. In reality, much of the area remains an active combat zone, subject to partisan attacks , and with extremely limited access to basic services for many citizens.

, and with extremely limited access to basic services for many citizens. Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system (UES) within the 2022-23 winter has highly likely failed . Russia has conducted long range strikes since October 2022, but large-scale attacks have become rare since early March 2023.

. Russia has conducted long range strikes since October 2022, but large-scale attacks have become rare since early March 2023. Smaller scale strikes (with fewer than 25 munitions) continue but are highly likely having much less impact on the UES.

Ukraine’s network operating companies continue to source replacement transformers and other critical components. Transporting and installing these components is a major logistical challenge, especially high voltage transformers which weigh at least 100 tonnes. Ukraine’s energy situation will likely improve with the arrival of warmer weather. Planning and preparations for next winter have likely already begun.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Sunday 9 April, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 178150 (+470)

Tanks – 3636 (+0)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7024 (+4)

Artillery systems – 2740 (+13)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 533 (+0)

Air defence means – 282 (+0)

Aircraft – 307 (+0)

Helicopters – 292 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5602 (+3)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2312 (+14)

Special equipment – 309 (+5)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+0)

Russia to hold early graduation from military universities due to losses in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian General Staff. “The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that Russia plans to hold early graduation from higher military educational institutions in a number of cities to replenish losses in the war against Ukraine.

“Russian invaders continue to suffer significant losses. In order to replenish them, the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces decided to hold early graduations from the higher military educational institutions of the aggressor country in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kostroma, Penza, Omsk, Tyumen, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Volsk and Blagoveshchensk on 29 April this year.

At the same time, graduations from higher education institutions that train specialists for military units of the Strategic Missile Forces, Air Force and Navy of the Russian Armed Forces will be held in accordance with previously planned schedules.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also announced in the spring and November of 2022 that Russia plans to release cadets from higher military educational institutions early because of the war against Ukraine.”

Russia lost over 10,000 vehicles and pieces of heavy weaponry in Ukraine, Oryx says, Euromaidan Press reports. “Russia’s armed forces are visually confirmed to have lost 10,005 vehicles and pieces of heavy weaponry since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, according to Dutch open-source intelligence warfare research group Oryx.

This list compiled by Oryx only includes destroyed vehicles and equipment for which photo or video evidence is available. Therefore, the amount of equipment destroyed is significantly higher than recorded here. Loitering munitions, drones, civilian vehicles, and derelict equipment are not included in Oryx’s list.

According to Oryx, over the past 14 months of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 6473 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed, 304 vehicles and pieces of heavy weaponry were damaged, and 394 were abandoned. Ukrainian forces captured 2834 tanks, armoured vehicles, and other pieces of heavy weaponry.

Russia is visually confirmed to have lost 1928 tanks, according to Oryx. Oryx reported that the Ukrainians destroyed 1168, damaged 100, and captured 554 Russian tanks. The Russians abandoned 106 tanks.

Likewise, Russia has already lost 2284 infantry fighting vehicles: 1476 vehicles were destroyed, 69 were damaged, 127 were abandoned, and Ukrainian troops captured 610, Oryx reported based on the photo and video evidence available in open sources. According to Oryx, Russia lost 79 aircraft and 81 helicopters in Ukraine within the last 14 months.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 3636 tanks, 7020 armored fighting vehicles, 307 aircraft, and 292 helicopters in Ukraine since 24 February 2023.”

Russia lost over 10K vehicles and pieces of heavy weaponry in Ukraine within the last 14 months, according to Oryx This list compiled by Oryx only includes destroyed vehicles and equipment for which photo or video evidence is available in open sources.https://t.co/C5FrMDZlOC — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 8, 2023

Humanitarian

Ukraine returns 31 kids abducted by Russia Russia may have already forcibly deported between 260,000 and 700,000 minors from the occupied territories of Ukraine.https://t.co/hKl7tM1ve6 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 8, 2023

Sixty per cent of children have left their homes because of war in Ukraine – volunteers, Ukrinform reports. “According to my calculations, 60 percent of children have been forced to move from their homes since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, that is more than half of the children have been forced to flee the war,” Mykola Kuleba, Executive Director of Save Ukraine charitable fund, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights (2014-2021), said during a press conference at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

He also noted that his foundation was making every effort to return Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. According to Kuleba, Save Ukraine independently organizes and conducts such rescue missions.

We do not cooperate with the Russian authorities. Earlier, we began to cooperate with the Ombudsman’s Office headed by Dmytro Lubinets who has relevant negotiations with that party. But we are ready to take on only the issues of logistics, preparation of relevant documents, transportation, delivery, further placement of children, etc., Kuleba said.

Yevhenia Kapalkina, a lawyer of the NGO “Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group”, said that international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, categorically prohibits the occupying power from moving children within the occupied territory or to its own state.

There are clearly regulated provisions that require the occupying power to comply with them. However, as we can see from the situation in Ukraine, Russia does not adhere to these principles and tries to deport children to the territory of the Russian Federation under the pretext of evacuation. And there it exerts influence both on their consciousness and on their identity and deprives them of the opportunity to communicate with relatives, etc.,” the lawyer added.

‘It was heart-breaking’: Ukraine children back home after alleged deportation, Reuters reports. “More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war. Mothers hugged sons and daughters as they crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine on Friday after a complex rescue mission involving travel across four countries.

Dasha Rakk, a 13-year-old girl, said she and her twin sister had agreed to leave the Russian-occupied city of Kherson last year because of the war and go to a holiday camp in Crimea for a few weeks. But once in Crimea, Russian officials said the children would be staying for longer. They said we will be adopted, that we will get guardians, she said. When they first told us we will stay longer we all started crying.

Dasha’s mother Natalia said she had travelled from Ukraine to Crimea via Poland, Belarus and Moscow to get her daughters. Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula has been occupied by Russia since 2014. […] It was heartbreaking to look at children left behind who were crying behind the fence, she said.

Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow invaded in February last year, in what it condemns as illegal deportations. […]

Now the fifth rescue mission is nearing its completion. It was special regarding the number of children we managed to return and also because of its complexity, said Mykola Kuleba, the founder of the Save Ukraine humanitarian organisation that helped arrange the rescue mission. Kuleba told a Kyiv briefing on Saturday that all 31 children brought home said no one in Russia was trying to find their parents.

There were kids who changed their locations five times in five months, some children say that they were living with rats and cockroaches, he said. The children were taken to what Russians called stays in summer camps from occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Kuleba said. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Three children – two boys and a girl – were present at the media briefing in Kyiv. Save Ukraine said they came home on a previous mission last month that returned 18 children in total. The three said they had been separated from their parents who were pressured by Russian authorities to send their children to Russian summer camps for what was billed as two weeks, from occupied parts of Kherson and Kharkiv regions. The children at the briefing said they were forced to remain at the summer camps for four to six months and were moved from one place to another during their stay. […] They were told their parents no longer wanted them. […]

Kateryna Rashevska, a lawyer from a Ukrainian NGO called Regional Centre for Human Rights, told the briefing they were collecting evidence to build a case that Russian officials deliberately prevented return of the Ukrainian children. In every story there is a whole range of international violations and it cannot go unpunished, she said.”

Lubinets: Efforts to find mechanisms to return civilians from captivity ongoing, Ukrinform reports. The authorities are searching for mechanisms to return Ukrainian civilians from Russian captivity. As Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets posted on Telegram, the Ombudsman’s Office held a meeting with the relatives of Ukrainian civilians held captive by Russia. […]

According to Lubinets, the issue of returning civilian hostages from Russian captivity is the most problematic now since according to the Geneva Conventions, the civilian population cannot be taken captive. The Russian Federation violates all norms of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions and refuses to return Ukrainian citizens, but the authorities are working to find such mechanisms, about which relatives and relatives of civilian hostages have been informed, the Ombudsman emphasized.

He noted that everyone has their own pain, their own story, but we do not give up. We make efforts to bring our people back and we succeed. Both military and civilians return. The problem of the return of children starts to be solved. Maybe it happens not as fast as we would like, but we are fighting for everyone. We are fighting against Russian forces who violates all possible norms and cynically changes the conditions of return. The work is ongoing and we believe in the result: to return everyone, the Ombudsman said.

As reported, Russia did not accept any of Ukraine’s proposals regarding the return of civilian prisoners which were put forward during the negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian human rights commissioners in Türkiye.”

Ukraine resumes electricity exports, Ukrainska Pravda reports. Press service of the Ministry of Energy. ” The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, signed an executive document that allows the process of restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity to begin. The Ukrainian energy system has been working for almost two months without consumer restrictions, with a reserve of power. We achieved this result thanks to the colossal work of energy workers, and our international partners, who helped restore the system. The most challenging winter has passed. The next step is the opening of electricity export, which will attract additional financial resources for the reconstruction of the destroyed and damaged energy infrastructure,” Halushchenko said.

It is noted that the capacity for export allowed by the European network of transmission system operators ENTSO-E is 400 MW. However, the ministry explained that export volumes might fluctuate depending on the time of day and market conditions. The supply of electricity to our consumers is an absolute priority. Therefore, the export of electricity will work on the condition that Ukrainian consumers are supplied with electricity and may be stopped in case of a change in the situation, the minister added.

According to him, the increase in generation and the opening of exports is the response of Ukrainian energy companies to Russian shelling and attempts to destroy the energy system. The Ministry of Energy reminded that Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and EU countries from June to 11 October last year – during this period, 2.6 billion kilowatt-hours were sold. After the start of Russian missile attacks on the energy infrastructure, exports were stopped.”

Environmental

22yo eco-activist Semen Oblomei killed by aerial bomb in Siverskodonetsk on June 21. Took up arms even though he had a passion for nurturing trees&plants. Pelican Live Foundation & Sem’s family establish Semen Oblomei Fund to raise awareness about nature.https://t.co/JrrKvZQhzf pic.twitter.com/GYgc7Cz5gN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 8, 2023

Pollution caused directly by hostilities, as reported by EcoZagroza. “According to the International Coordination Center for Humanitarian Demining of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to March 29, 2023, 337,727 explosive objects, including 2,200 aircraft bombs, were neutralized in Ukraine. An area of 813.8 square kilometers was surveyed for explosives. There are still 174,000 square kilometers of potentially dangerous areas remaining, which is 30% of the country’s total area.

Ukraine is the most mine-contaminated country in the world. The Russian invasion turned the country into a vast minefield the size of the United Kingdom or Romania, or South Korea and North Korea combined. Almost every day, tragedies occur when Ukrainians are killed or injured by mines. As of the end of 2022, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported 185 deaths and 404 injuries caused by mine explosions since the full-scale invasion began.

Demining is divided into three types: combat demining, which takes place directly on the front lines and involves the work of military sappers; operational demining, which involves emergency clearance of critical infrastructure objects and neutralization of detected explosive items, and may also involve the work of experts of the State Emergency Service or the National Guard; and humanitarian demining, which is carried out by deminers who report dangerous items to sappers without removing them. This is the final stage of inspection and cleaning of the territory, which guarantees 100% safety. Clearing the entire mine-contaminated territory of Ukraine will cost billions of hryvnias.

Mines are sometimes compared to radiation – in both cases, people have to leave contaminated areas. So, it is possible that new exclusion zones will be created in Ukraine, where only desperate stalkers will go, and nature will recover without human intervention.

No one knows how long the fighting will continue, but each day increases the time and budget required for future demining. This is the danger that will remain for generations. Even after the victory, the echoes of the war will be heard for decades in the forests of the Chernihiv region or in the fields of the Kharkiv region. More details about the problem of mine clearance in Ukraine can be found in the article of the Ukrainian Pravda.”

Legal

Ukrainska Pravda claims to have found the Russian passports of 20 clerics of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, including its leader Metropolitan Onufriy. The UOC MP first denied the info, but then Onufriy issued an explanationhttps://t.co/RYt7wQfvja — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 9, 2023

Russian occupiers continue the so-called “forced passportization”, the Ukrainian General Staff reports. Russian occupiers continue the so-called “forced passportization” on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts, exerting psychological and physical pressure on people. In particular, Russian military restrict movement of Ukrainian citizens without Russian passport through previously established checkpoints. The occupiers purposefully and intentionally search vehicles, take records of all personal data of those citizens who do not have Russian documents, and threaten them to restrict entry into the city.

Moreover, the occupiers force local postmen to distribute registrations forms to the local population that require to specify data on the presence of Russian passport. Citizens who do not have Russian passport are subjects to constant searches, intimidation and coercion to obtain this document. The occupiers threaten forced eviction from their own homes and confiscation of private property if they refuse to receive a Russian passport.

At the same time, Russian forces threatens to restrict issuance of basic education certificates to the parents of senior school students. Also, the invaders are forcing to change the marriage certificates and the certificate of registration of technical means from Ukrainian to Russian samples.”

Support

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech in Warsaw, Poland Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's victory would give freedom a chance in other post-Soviet European countries that Russia had previously attacked.pic.twitter.com/hRA4ivtzvb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 8, 2023

Ukraine’s Air Force warns of new threat from Russia and asks for F-16s for Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “The Air Force of Ukraine warned of a new threat from Russia and explained why modern multipurpose jet fighters can be an effective countermeasure against Russian aircraft. Ihnat reminded that recently the Russians have been actively using FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs [500 kg – ed.], which are being converted into cruise bombs to be used with impunity, from a distance that is unreachable for Ukrainian air defence. Moreover, the day before, information appeared in Russian media space that Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, was inspecting the plant where a production line for the creation of such bombs has been launched.

It indicates the date – 2023, and that Russians plan to manufacture one-and-a-half-ton bombs. According to Ihnat, obviously, they will also be equipped with wings and GPS navigation. According to representatives of the Air Force, modern fighter jets such as the F-16 can become a powerful means of countermeasures [keeping Russian aircraft at a distance that does not allow the use of such aerial bombs – ed].

Lieutenant General Oleschuk gives other arguments in favour of these aircraft.

Increasingly, Russia is using guided aerial bombs weighing 500 kg along the entire front line. There are signs of preparation for the mass use of 1,500 kg KABs [Russian precision guided weapon – ed.]! The aircraft of the Russians do not enter the zone of damage of our air defence, striking remotely at the front line and near-frontline cities. Civilians in the northern, southern, and eastern oblasts are suffering.

The F-16 is armed with air-to-air missiles with a range of up to 180 km. This will make it possible to drive enemy aircraft away from our borders and the line of combat, which will minimise the likelihood of using guided aerial bombs and other air-based weapons.

On average, our [Ukraine’s] air defence destroys about 75% of cruise missiles and attack drones. But 25% still reach their targets! Civilians die, and infrastructure is destroyed. F-16s can effectively destroy these air threats even at the borders, preventing missiles and drones from reaching our cities.

Russian aircraft outnumber Ukrainian by many times, and most importantly, the occupiers have a technological advantage. The Air Force does not have enough forces and assets, both ground and air, to effectively protect airspace, troops on the front lines and civilians in the front-line zone from the daily terror of enemy attack aircraft and helicopters. F-16 will allow gaining air supremacy, significantly weakening Russian forces, and saving many lives every day.

The wide range of modern high-precision weapons of the F-16 will allow for high-precision strikes on Russian troops during counter-offensive actions. It is necessary to stop the offensive actions of Russian forces, to gain superiority in the air, and to destroy the means of supply of equipment, ammunition, and manpower of Russian forces. F-16 will be able to perform these tasks!

The Black Sea is still under the control of the Russian fleet. F-16s are armed with powerful anti-ship missiles that can easily drive the entire enemy fleet either to ports or to the bottom of the sea. Ukraine needs to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of grain corridors.

The available equipment and armament of Soviet aircraft turned all the missions of our pilots into mortally dangerous ones, which caused irreparable losses of the best sons of Ukraine. Only modern technologies will make their work effective and safe. Our pilots are trained and motivated to learn. And they are enough to fight and study at the same time. Our pilots dream of F-16s, they deserve to fly on the best planes!

Ukraine uses 40-year-old aircraft. Some planes are twice as old as their pilots! It becomes more and more difficult to maintain their serviceability every day. Own stocks of spare parts are running low, and allies do not have those either. Many issues are closed through the so-called “cannibalization”, but this cannot last forever. You can’t wait until all aircraft stop completely. Thanks to the transfer of aircraft from Slovakia and Poland, it will be possible to restore the MiG-29 aircraft fleet of several air brigades to a certain extent and strengthen the capabilities of fighter aircraft to perform current combat missions. However, to achieve superiority in the air, to win, we need modern aircraft!

Stocks of even outdated and ineffective Soviet ammunition for the existing aircraft fleet are steadily decreasing. Even with a sufficient number of serviceable planes and trained pilots, at a certain point, our Air Forces will be left without weapons. Switching to the F-16 or another Western platform with a wide range of modern weapons is the only way out!”

Ukraine concludes agreement with Poland to buy 200 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers – Zelenskyy, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Ukraine has entered into an agreement with Poland to purchase 200 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, of which 100 will be delivered now and 100 later.”

Ukraine uses 3D printers to create munitions amid critical ammo shortage – The Washington Post, Euromaidan Press reports. “Ukraine faces a critical ammunition shortage and scrambles for ways to conserve the supply of artillery shells until Western allies can produce or procure more, according to the Washington Post. Ammunition has become a precious resource in the artillery war with Russia. Conserving shells and rearming faster could give an advantage on the battlefield. Ukrainian volunteers and soldiers have to resort to creative conservation tactics. To keep up with Russia and still be able to conserve ammunition, the Ukrainian artillery has to carefully select targets and prioritize military equipment over small groups of infantry.

According to the Washington Post, Ukrainian soldiers recycle unexploded ordinances in underground workshops across eastern Ukraine to create alternative munitions. In some cases, Ukrainian crews bring unexploded ordinances originally fired by the Russians to secret labs in eastern Ukraine. The elements of unexploded ordinances are carefully stripped away to create a new munition.

The Ukrainians use 3D printers to fashion small, inexpensive munitions that can be dropped from drones. Bullets are deconstructed to create alternative munitions. The ball bearings from Claymore mines are removed and used to create different anti-personnel or antitank mines, the Washington Post reported. Alas, homemade munitions cannot help repelling a Russian assault. Such munitions can only replace artillery shells to bomb an immobile tank or infantry fighting vehicle.

Even amid a critical shortage of ammunition, Ukraine’s Armed Forces still fire around 7,700 shells per day or roughly one every six seconds, an unnamed Ukrainian military official told the Washington Post. Russia, which may also be running low on shells, is firing three times as much of that amount.

152-mm artillery shells for Ukraine’s Soviet-era howitzers comprise most of Ukraine’s arsenal and have long been in short supply. The critical shortage of Soviet-era artillery rounds forced Ukraine’s Armed Forces to rely heavily on the artillery provided by Western allies. As a result, Ukraine’s artillery started using 155-mm caliber shells more.

Currently, Ukraine has more 155-mm shells but far fewer guns that can fire them and significantly more Soviet-era howitzers that run low on 152-mm shells. At the current pace Ukraine is firing, the stocks of 155-mm shells could soon run out too, while Ukraine’s Western allies struggle to ramp up the ammunition production to help Ukraine repel Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“Current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned in February 2023.

The countries with stocks of Soviet-era 152-mm and 122-mm artillery rounds are largely former Soviet Republics, which are hesitant to sell ammunition to Ukraine because of their close ties with Russia, the Washington Post claimed. Some African and Middle Eastern countries, which have received weapons and ammunition from Russia over the years, also have stocks of Soviet-era shells that Ukraine urgently needs to defend itself.

However, it is unknown whether any of the African or Asian countries have delivered ammunition to Ukraine. According to the Washington Post, a few former Warsaw Pact countries in eastern Europe can manufacture the 152-mm and 122-mm shells but not at the scale and speed Ukraine needs on the battlefield.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry spox Yuriy Sak, Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia have already agreed to produce the shells Ukrainian Soviet-era guns lack. It is not clear yet how long it will take for the needed shells to be produced and reach the battlefield in Ukraine. […]

Ukraine has to hold back ammunition for a planned counteroffensive. Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield told the Washington Post what they have now is enough to repel daily Russian assaults but not enough to counterattack.”

New Developments

British business Mykines Corporation LLP is reportedly linked to approximately $1.2bn of electronics sales to Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 https://t.co/lt7gUTX0SJ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 8, 2023