Russo Ukrainian War. Day 463: Russia holds 27,000 Ukrainian civilians captive

Russian saboteur group defeated after cross-border incursion – Ukraine’s General Staff. On 30 May 2023, a Russian saboteur and reconnaissance group attempted to cross the state border of Ukraine in the Kharkiv Oblast from Russia’s Belgorod region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

Russian actions show reactive approach, hinder reserve generation – UK intel. In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says Russia’s recent actions show a reactive approach as its attempts to generate reserves in areas where the anticipated Ukrainian offensive may occur have been undermined by “uncommitted forces instead being sent to fill gaps in the front line around Bakhmut.”

Russia’s MoD inflates Ukrainian casualties likely to conceal high Russian losses – ISW. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is likely attempting to conceal the high Russian losses in Ukraine by artificially inflating Ukrainian casualties in the war, according to the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

During the day of May 31, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 15x air strikes on the concentrations of enemy troops and military equipment, including 2x air strikes on the anti-aircraft missile systems.

Despite numerous appeals from the IAEA and world leaders, the occupiers continue to turn the temporarily seized Enerhodar (Zaporizhzhia oblast) into a military and logistics base. Thus, the “Custom-Made Equipment and Pipelines” plant is used by the invaders to repair their military equipment, while “Special Structures” plant and “Housing Construction Works” have been turned into a warehouse for military equipment, weapons, and ammunition.

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary stays on the defensive. The occupant forces shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Vil’ne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil’, Temyrivka (Donetsk oblast), Ol’hivs’ke, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kam’yans’ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Beryslav, Kozats’ke, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Dniprovs’ke, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka (Kherson oblast), and the city of Kherson.

Shakhtars’ke axis: the enemy launched air strikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar and Prechystivka. The invaders shelled the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtars’ke, and Velyka Novosilka.

Mar’inka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the vicinity of the city of Mar’inka. The enemy also launched an air strike there. Kurakhove, Maksymil’yanivka, Heorhiivka, Mar’inka, Pobjeda, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Kostyantynivka, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast) came under artillery fire.

Avdiivka axis: the adversary did not conduct any offensive operations. Russian forces launched an air strike in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The occupant forces fired artillery at the settlements of Novokalynove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonen’ke, Sjeverne, Netaylove, Karlivka, Pervomais’ke, and Nevel’s’ke (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bila Hora during the day of May 31. Kramatorsk, Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne, and New York (Donetsk oblast) suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

Lyman axis: the adversary conducted offensive operations south of Bilohorivka, to no success. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Terny and Sivers’k (Donetsk oblast). Nevs’ke, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Novosadove, Tors’ke, and Spirne (Donetsk oblast) were shelled with artillery.

Kup’yans’k axis: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives west of Masyutivka (Kharkiv oblast), and towards Novoselivs’ke and Stel’makhivka (Luhansk oblast). Russian forces launched an air strike in the vicinities of Kyslivka and Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast). The adversary fired artillery and mortars at Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlyns’k, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Kyslivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), and Novoselivs’ke (Luhansk oblast).

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary continues to maintain military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. During the day of May 31, the invaders launched an air strike near Pletenivka (Kharkiv oblast), fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Fotovyzh, Studentok, Hirky, Atyns’ke, Shpyl’, Uhroidy, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy oblast), Udy, Hoptivka, Lyptsi, Strilecha, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsya, Hatyshche, Vovchans’k, Pletenivka, Vovchans’ki Khutory, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Chuhunivka, Ambarne, and Hryhorivka (Kharkiv oblast).

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. During the day of May 31, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21x enemy attacks.

During the day of May 31, the adversary launched 3x missile, 29x air strikes, 49x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the attacks have caused civilian casualties, damaged private residential buildings other infrastructure.

Last night, the adversary once again employed Iskander short-range missiles against civilian and critical infrastructure in Kyiv oblast. According to preliminary information, 10x out of 10x missiles have been destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The russian federation continues to wage its war of aggression at the cost of heavy losses. Russia is using terror tactics to intimidate Ukrainian civilians, launching strikes and shelling military and civilian targets indiscriminately.

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, June 1, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

Survey reveals majority of Ukrainians in Poland plan to return to Ukraine. According to the sociological survey “Citizens of Ukraine on the Polish labor market. New challenges and perspectives,” 62% of Ukrainians in Poland plan to return to Ukraine, while 30 % prefer to stay in Poland, as per UkrInform. The poll’s authors stated that 60% of the respondents had arrived in Poland before the outbreak of the war, and 40% fled Ukraine after 24 February 2022.

Russian shelling kills one Ukrainian civilian in Kharkiv Oblast. On May 31, the Regional Military Administration reported that Russian forces shelled the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Local authorities said that a 60-year-old man was killed, and a 52-year-old woman sustained shrapnel injuries in the attack.

Russia carried out more than 1,000 attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities – W.H.O. Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities over the past 15 months of the full-scale invasion included more than 1,000 strikes on healthcare facilities and services, UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) said on 30 May, according to The New York Times. The Organization has verified 1,004 Russian attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since February last year, which surpassed any other humanitarian emergency and resulted in the deaths of 101 individuals, including medical staff and patients, while causing numerous injuries.

Legal

Russia holds 27,000 Ukrainian civilians captive, ombudsman says. The Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has said Russia holds 27,000 Ukrainian civilians captive on its territory, UkrInform reported. According to him, Russian authorities also hold Ukrainian journalists in detention, including Dmytro Khiliuk from the UNIAN media outlet.

Support

US to provide another USD 300 million in new military aid for Ukraine. The US has announced a new $300 million military aid package, which includes munitions for the Patriot missile defense system and ammunition for HIMARS artillery rocket systems for Ukraine. In addition, the latest assistance includes AIM-7 missiles for air defense, Avenger air defense systems, mine clearing equipment, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, over 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition, and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

Norway announces USD 6 bn additional security assistance package for Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway will provide military, humanitarian, and civilian support to Ukraine worth over $6,3 bn in the next five years. “Norway and other allies have supported Ukraine in its legitimate fight for independence and freedom from the outset. Military support from Norway and other Western countries is essential to the Ukrainian war effort, and we will support Ukraine for as long as is necessary,” said the prime minister of Norway during the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. On 30 May, Stoltenberg and Støre met in Oslo to discuss NATO cooperation with Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Ukraine.

Ukraine to receive CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from Sweden – Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from Sweden, according to a Telegram post by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports. The ministry says Ukrainian crews are already completing training to master these vehicles, which are in service with some NATO member states.

New Developments

Macron calls for ‘tangible’ NATO security guarantees for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has for the first time called for Ukraine to be granted a NATO membership “path” at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Global Security Forum in Slovakia, The Financial Times reported. Asked at the conference in Bratislava if he would support the accession of Ukraine to the Alliance, Macron said talks were taking place and would resume at the NATO summit in Lithuania this year. Ukraine will need “tangible security guarantees,” Macron stressed.

“Supernatural” Star Misha Collins, Zelenskyy discuss mine clearance in Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader thanked Misha Collins for becoming an ambassador of the official UNITED24 fundraising platform in the area of humanitarian demining. He also emphasized that Ukraine needed equipment to clear explosives from more than 200 thousand square kilometers of its territory.

US debt-limit deal won’t restrict US ability to provide more aid for Ukraine – Bloomberg sources. The US bipartisan deal to avert a debt default won’t constrain the Biden administration’s ability to provide more aid for Ukraine, a White House official told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. According to the anonymous official involved in internal discussions, any extra military aid would be included in a supplementary measure that would not be constrained by the spending limits outlined in the deal, and would require approval from Congress.

Mariupol refugees across Ukraine plan and prepare for city’s liberation from Russia. A year after the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was occupied by Russians, 200,000 refugees from that city remain scattered all over Ukraine. Hoping to return to a free Mariupol, they are uniting around 17 “I Mariupol” centers in different cities, helping each other and recalling the horrible experiences of escaping the Russian siege.