Russia sacks its commander of Eastern Group of Forces after heavy casualties – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense says the Russian Defense Ministry has highly likely dismissed the commander of its Eastern Group of Forces in Ukraine, Col-Gen Rustam Muradov, after heavy casualties and public criticism.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “As claimed on Russian social media, the Russian MoD has highly likely dismissed Colonel-General Rustam Muradov as commander of the Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) in Ukraine.”
  • “The EGF under Muradov has suffered exceptionally heavy casualties in recent months as its poorly conceived assaults repeatedly failed to capture the Donetsk Oblast town of Vuhledar. The operations attracted intense public criticism from across the spectrum of Russian commentators – including Muradov’s own troops.”
  • “Muradov took over the EGF after its disastrous attempt to assault Kyiv from the north-west during the initial full-scale invasion. He is the most senior Russian military dismissal of 2023 so far, but more are likely as Russia continues to fail to achieve its objectives in the Donbas.”

