Macedonian government to donate combat helicopters to Ukraine

According to local media outlet Fokus, the Macedonian government has made a decision to donate helicopters to Ukraine, which was announced earlier by Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska. Twelve “Mi-24” helicopters would likely be donated.
The “Mi-24” helicopters, which are of Russian production, were acquired from Ukraine in 2001. However, their resources expired eight years ago, and they are not in use due to a lack of spare parts. Petrovska stated that the combat helicopters are needed by the Ukrainian army for various operations and combat activities in the current context, and she has the capacity to put them into operation.
Tags: helicopters, weapons Ukraine