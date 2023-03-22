Zelenskyy made an unannounced visit to Kharkiv, awarded soldiers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unannounced visit to Kharkiv on March 22, where he awarded the honorary title of “City Hero of Ukraine” to the mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

“Thanks to the residents of this beautiful city, it defends our independence shoulder-to-shoulder with other cities in our country,” said Zelenskyy.

In addition, a meeting was held in Kharkiv regarding the situation in the oblast, which was attended by the President. The discussion focused on the restoration of the liberated territories, the construction of fortifications, the reconstruction of infrastructure, and the provision of assistance to those affected.

Zelenskyy also heard a report from the military command in the war zone in Kharkiv and discussed with energy officials the issue of providing electricity to all settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast.

During his visit, the President also awarded defenders in Kharkiv who distinguished themselves in the defense of the oblast against occupiers.

This visit followed Zelenskyy’s visit to the front line in the Donetsk region on March 22, where he awarded heroes who defend Ukraine and visited wounded soldiers. The President also held a coordination meeting on socio-economic and current security issues in the region during his working trip to Donetsk.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Kharkiv