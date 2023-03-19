Ukraine repels 83 Russian attacks on 18 March – General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces repel over 80 Russian attacks over the past day, an illustrative image/ Source: Facebook, General Staff of the AFU

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 83 Russian attacks from five directions on 18 March, as reported in the communique by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook.

“Despite the human toll, Russia continues to wage a war of aggression. It is concentrating its efforts on capturing the entire Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. To achieve its objectives, it continues offensive operations in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk. Over the past day, our defenders repelled 83 attacks in this sector. Bakhmut continues to be the epicenter of the fighting,” states the communique.



The communique of the General Staff of the AFU states that on Saturday, 18 March, Russia continued to employ terror tactics against the Ukrainian civilian population. Russia blatantly disregards war laws and customs by shelling populated areas and critical infrastructure.

Russia launched 11 missile attacks over the past day, four targeting civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the occupants launched 16 air strikes and 99 rocket attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Furthermore, Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation carried out ten strikes on the occupants’ concentration areas over the past day. A Shahed-136 UAV has been shot down. Ukrainian rocket launchers and artillerymen struck seven enemy personnel and military equipment concentrations.

Tags: Armed Forces of Ukraine (ZSU), Russian aggression, Russian missile attacks