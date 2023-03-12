Russia may set up more firing points on Kinburn Spit in Dnipro estuary – Operational Command South

Situation in Ukraine's south as of 8 January 2023. Map: Liveuamap
“It is quite likely that they can move firing points there [comprising] various types of weapons, because they have a land link. We are monitoring this work, but we can react when they have fired at least one shot. This is the specificity of the spit itself where it’s not very easy to spot them, and they also hide behind civilians who stay there,” Humeniuk said.
Shortly after midnight on March 12, Russian artillery shelled the town and the area of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast. The shelling damaged an apartment building and detached houses, and destroyed private cars. No casualties were recorded.
This morning, Russians shelled a residential area in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, injuring a girl, according to Yurii Sobolevskyi, Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Councilhttps://t.co/e0O92N3U5F
