Woman killed as Russian shelling hits village in Kherson Oblast

Prosecutor's Office photo

In the morning of May 23, one person tragically lost her life as Russian forces shelled the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office wrote on Telegram.

According to the statement, “In the morning of May 23, the Russian army conducted mortar shelling on the settlement of Kozatske. As a result of the shelling, a woman was killed.”

In response to this incident, the prosecutor’s office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, combined with intentional killing (Article 438, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kherson Oblast