Entire Mykolaiv oblast, except for Kinburn spit, has been released – Mykolayiv Head 

Almost the entire territory of the Mykolaiv oblast has been liberated from the Russian occupiers, the head of Mykolayiv oblast Vitalii Kim reported.

“Now it’s official: the entire Mykolaiv oblast (except the Kinburn spit) is liberated,” wrote Vitalii Kim on Telegram.

According to Mykolaiv head, the water pipeline from the Dnipro is under the control of the Armed Forces, but demining is ahead.