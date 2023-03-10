Kyivans came to say goodbye to the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, Finnish Prime Minister was also present

Kyivans came to say goodbye to the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, Finnish Prime Minister was also present

 

Latest news Ukraine

Hundreds of people gathered in Kyiv near the St. Michael Cathedral and then followed the procession on the Independence Square (Maidan) to say the last goodbye to the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo (callsign Da Vinci).

Kotsiubaylo has been at war since 2014, and became the youngest awarded commander. He participated in Ukraine’s Kharkiv counteroffensive and in defense of Bakhmut. He leaves behind his bride Alina who is also fighting.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who arrived in Kyiv on 10 March on an official visit, also came to say goodbye to the Ukrainian Hero Dmytro Kotsiubaylo.

The highest Ukraine’s military command, including the Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov and the head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov also came to say goodbye to Dmytro Kotsiubaylo.

 

Photo: Suspilne

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags