Kyivans came to say goodbye to the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, Finnish Prime Minister was also present

Hundreds of people gathered in Kyiv near the St. Michael Cathedral and then followed the procession on the Independence Square (Maidan) to say the last goodbye to the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo (callsign Da Vinci).

Kotsiubaylo has been at war since 2014, and became the youngest awarded commander. He participated in Ukraine’s Kharkiv counteroffensive and in defense of Bakhmut. He leaves behind his bride Alina who is also fighting.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who arrived in Kyiv on 10 March on an official visit, also came to say goodbye to the Ukrainian Hero Dmytro Kotsiubaylo.

The highest Ukraine’s military command, including the Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov and the head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov also came to say goodbye to Dmytro Kotsiubaylo.