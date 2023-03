Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that Ukraine urgently needs 1 million rounds of ammunition which would cost about $4.22 billion.

He added that the country requires 1 million 155-millimeter and 105-millimeter shells, infantry fighting vehicles, and tanks to launch a counteroffensive “as soon as possible” and to save lives, CNN reported.

Tags: ammunition, Ukraine