The first since 1991 domestically produced 152-mm Ukrainian ammunition departs to the frontline

For the first time since 1991, Ukraine launched massive production of 152mm ammunition for Soviet artillery. The production is split between various cities to avoid vulnerability to missiles.

The first 100 rounds will be delivered to the Ukrainian military on 6 December. Ukrainian celebrities wrote hello to occupiers on the first rounds. Every Ukrainian can submit their message for the occupiers to be written on some of the next domestically produced rounds.

Ukraine has a lot of Soviet artillery. However, there is a lack of ammunition for it.

