Sweden allocates USD 11,5 mn to support women in Ukraine amid Russian war

Sweden will provide $11,5 mn to Ukraine to support women and girls amid Russia’s war. The country will receive funds from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women.

“Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and attacks on health and medical care facilities have life-threatening consequences for women and girls.

These earmarked funds can be used for life-saving assistance through additional mobile health clinics, equipment to prevent maternal and infant mortality, protection and support for victims of conflict-related sexual violence,” said Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The new aid will help Ukraine rebuild and reinforce the healthcare system affected by Russian missile attacks.

Tags: Sweden, Ukraine