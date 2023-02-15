Swedish Prime Minister visits Kyiv, pledges to give Ukraine Archer howitzers

Swedish Prime Minister and Ukraine's President in Kyiv on 15 February 2023.

Photo by President's Office of Ukraine.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has come to Kyiv with an official visit on 15 February 2023, the President’s Office of Ukraine reported.

Ulf Kristersson met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kristersson announced that Swedish-made Archer self-propelled howitzers, as well as 51 infantry fighting vehicles and anti-tank weapons that Sweden has promised, will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible to strengthen Ukraine’s combat power.

“I am thankful for the defense support packages provided by Sweden. They are very tangible,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “I am grateful to Prime Minister Kristersson that only recently Ukraine has been allocated about $1 billion in defense assistance. We highly appreciate this decision. Our warriors are especially looking forward to the recently approved package – brilliant Swedish Archers, one of the best artillery systems in the world. The more powerful Ukraine is now, the faster the aggression will end,” Zelenskyy concluded.

The self-propelled howitzer Archer is able to fire three rounds within 50 seconds and change location rapidly before its shells hit the target.

During the meeting with Ukraine’s President, the Swedish Prime Minister supported Ukrainian intentions to start accession negotiations with the EU in the nearest future, the President’s Office of Ukraine reported.

Moreover, Zelenskyy and Kristersson discussed further steps in the reconstruction of Ukraine and the Ukrainian-Swedish cooperation in the energy sector and economy.

“Today, Sweden is among the top 5 suppliers of critical equipment for the restoration of our energy sector after the strikes by the Russian Federation,” Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Sweden, personally to the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the Swedish society for the humanitarian support for Ukrainians who stay in Ukraine and those who have found refuge in Sweden, the President’s Office of Ukraine reported.

Tags: EU, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sweden, Ukraine