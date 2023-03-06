Captured Ukrainian soldier was executed after saying “Slava Ukrayini” (updating)

A video appeared of how captured Ukrainian soldier was executed. He said “Slava Ukrayini” before being shot.

Captured Ukrainian soldier was executed by Russian soldiers. He said Slava Ukraini before being shot. Ukrainian journalists are currently verifying who the soldier is and when he was captured. Ukraine's presidential office has already reacted to the videohttps://t.co/3NPYa5EuTO pic.twitter.com/NNs1FA6V7L — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 6, 2023

Ukrainian journalists are currently verifying who the soldier is and when he was captured.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andriy Yermak has already reacted to the video, saying all Russian war criminals should face responsibility.

“War crimes are whitewashed in Russia by their propaganda and myths about the ‘Nazis.’ Killing a captured person is another example of this. And this is also an example of their national weakness. There will be retribution for every such war crime,” Yermak said.