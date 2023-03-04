Threat of Kinzhal hypersonic missile strikes remains high, Ukrainian military says

Despite of destruction of a Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft Beriev A-50 by BYHOL Belarusian anti-government activists, there is still a threat of Kinzhal hypersonic missile strikes, the spokesman of Ukraine’s Air Force Command, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, said.

Beriev A-50, capable of detecting air defense systems, aircraft, missiles, and other incoming projectiles, usually took off from Russian airfield Machulishchy in Belarus with MiG-31K fighter jets, which have been the reason for recent air alarms in Ukraine.

According to the spokesman, Russia can launch different types of missiles, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, using other warning and control aircraft to target Ukraine.

Tags: Russia, Ukraine