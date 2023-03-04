EU, Ukraine to sign agreement on Joint Investigation Team to persecute Russian crimes in Ukraine

The EU and Ukraine will sign an amended agreement on the Joint Investigation Team during the United for Justice Conference in Lviv, President of the European Commission Ursula von Leyen said.

The agreement will facilitate the set up of the new International Centre for Prosecution of the crime of Aggression within its structure.

The Joint Investigation Team supported by Eurojust consists of the International Criminal Court, Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, and Romania and investigates crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression.

The Eurojust Regulation was amended to allow the Agency to securely preserve, store and analyze evidence on core international crimes.

The conference has gathered officials and representatives of international organizations to discuss the creation of a Special Tribunal to persecute Russian war crimes against civilians and reparations for the damage inflicted on Ukraine in the war.

The president of the European Commission stressed that the EU and its partners would continue to work to ensure that Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin are held accountable for crimes.

“The European Union is supportive of the role of the International Criminal Court. We also believe that there needs to be a dedicated tribunal to prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression. And I am proud that, at this conference, as a first step you will sign the agreement to set up the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in The Hague,” she said.

