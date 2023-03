Residents of Kolomna in the Moscow region said they heard a loud blast and saw smoke coming up from a bridge that connects Pisky station and Cherkizovo, Telegram channel Baza reported.

One of the leading Russian scientific and construction centers for military equipment, where Iskander ballistic missile systems were developed, is located in Kolomna.

Earlier, Baza said one person died, and five were injured after an IL-76 aircraft exploded during tests.

Tags: Russia, Ukraine