US announces $2 bn aid package for Ukraine, including drones, ammunition, electronic warfare

On 24 February, the Pentagon announced a new $2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes more ammunition and a variety of small drones.
The package includes HIMARS and artillery ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, surveillance drones CyberLux K8, Altius-600, Jump 20, loitering missiles Switchblade 600, and other equipment.
According to the Pentagon’s statement, capabilities in this security assistance package include the following:
- Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
- Additional 155mm artillery rounds;
- Munitions for laser-guided rocket systems;
- CyberLux K8 UAS;
- Switchblade 600 UAS;
- Altius-600 UAS;
- Jump 20 UAS;
- Counter-UAS and electronic warfare detection equipment;
- Mine clearing equipment;
- Secure communications support equipment;
- Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.
The announcement comes on the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, days after US President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv, where he announced the upcoming aid package.
“Difficult times may lie ahead, but let us remain clear-eyed about what is at stake in Ukraine. And let us remain united in purpose and in action—and steadfast in our commitment to ensure that a world of rules and rights is not replaced by one of tyranny and turmoil,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
