Spain to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

On 23 February, ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez arrived in Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is the second visit of the Spanish prime minister to the Ukrainian capital amid the full-scale war – the first took place in April 2022.

During the meeting with Zelenskyy, Pedro Sánchez announced Spain would send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, El Pais reported. According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian soldiers have already been participating in training on the use of the tanks.

Moreover, Pedro Sánchez said Spain would also assist in treating and rehabilitating wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy thanked Spain for the aid. “Your visit to Kyiv on the eve of February 24, on the eve of the year of our invincibility, shows that Ukraine and Spain will continue to stand together for the freedom of Ukraine, all of Europe and every nation that values life, democracy and international legal order based on fair rules,” he said.

In addition, Pedro Sánchez assured Spain would support the Ukrainian efforts to become an EU member, particularly during the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2023.

Spain also supports the adoption of the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia, the prime minister said.

“I assured President Zelenskyy that my country will continue to provide financial and economic assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine at the national and international levels,” the Spanish prime minister said.

