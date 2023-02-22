Czech investigators recorded 2,800 Russian war crimes incidents related to the war against Ukraine – Radio Prague

Czech investigators involved in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine recorded about 2,800 incidents and more than 40,000 damaged or destroyed objects from open sources. They also have information about the displacement of children from Ukraine to Russia, Radio Prague reports.

The Czech police had charged 57 individuals with hate crimes against Ukrainians in the year since the start of the Russian invasion.

Czech investigators also receive information about war crimes during the interrogation of Ukrainian refugees, whom they contacted through non-profit organizations or who responded to an online police survey.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Czech Republic, Ukraine-Czech relations