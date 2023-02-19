A tribute to blackout Kyiv: Top 15 photos

In the series of photos of dimmed streets in Kyiv after Russian missile attacks, photographer Serhii Ristenko shows that light shines brightest in the darkness.
On 24 February, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, many predicted that the country would fall in a matter of days. However, in the most challenging times, the Ukrainian people stunned the entire world with their bravery and courage.
During the last 12 months, Russian missiles destroyed 50% of the power infrastructure in massive bombardments, killing and wounding thousands of civilians. Rolling blackouts in Ukraine became a new norm. Nevertheless, life in Ukraine’s capital continues.
As Ukraine’s power generation improves, we say goodbye to blackout Kyiv with 15 top images by photographer Serhii Ristenko.
The picture shows the Taras Shevchenko National University, which was damaged by a Russian missile on 10 October. Image by Serhii Ristenko
Cracks on the former Soviet Peoples’ Friendship Arch, which represented the “reunification of Ukraine with Russia.” The monument was renamed “The Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian people” amid the Russian war. Image by Serhii Ristenko
The Park Bridge in the dusk. Image by Serhii Ristenko
A tram at Square of Contracts in the historic Podil district. Image by Serhii Ristenko
The National Circus. Image by Serhii Ristenko
St. Andrew’s Church at the Andriivskyi Descent in shadows. Image by Serhii Ristenko
An exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv. Image by Serhii Ristenko
Trees covered in snow on a winter day. Image by Serhii Ristenko
Lone windows are illuminated after the Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital. Image by Serhii Ristenko
Every night after Russian attacks, Kyiv plunged into darkness, with streetlights switched off to save energy. Image by Serhii Ristenko
City’s embankment fades into darkness once the sun goes down during the electricity cuts off. Image by Serhii Ristenko
Cars move in the dark during electricity cuts off in Kyiv. Image by Serhii Ristenko
Light is seen inside an apartment in a residential building in Ukraine’s capital. Image by by Serhii Ristenko
People walk through foggy streets next to the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. Image by by Serhii Ristenko
