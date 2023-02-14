Ukraine’s Defense Minister “satisfied” with the Ramstein meeting on 14 February

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he was “very satisfied” with the results of the meeting of the “Ramstein” Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, Yevropeyska Pravda reports.

Reznikov told journalists he heard “clear messages from all representatives: this is full support for Ukraine to victory. And everyone believes that Ukraine’s victory is on the battlefield,” he said, adding that the Ramstein participants emphasized speed, timeliness, and stability of assistance.

“We continued to talk about the training of our units to use the equipment given to us so that the units are ready to carry out the task of the General Staff to liberate the temporarily occupied territories,” added Reznikov.

The minister also said they discussed, among other issues, how to ensure greater accountability regarding the weapons provided by partners for Ukraine.

Tags: Ramstein