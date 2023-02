On 10 February, Russia’s occupiers launched a massive attack with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from the districts of Belgorod (Russia) and Tokmak (occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Air Force of Ukraine informs.

Up to 35 anti-aircraft guided missiles (S-300) were launched into Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which cannot be destroyed in the air by means of air defense.

