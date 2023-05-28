100% of Storm Shadow missile launches at the enemy were accurate – Ukraine Defense mminister

A photo showing the Ukrainian su-24 aircraft carrying the British storm Shadow missile signed by UK Defense Minister Wallace during his visit to Kyiv on 24 May 2023: "To all the brave 'few' who risk all for the glory of Ukraine. Ben Wallace, UK Secretary of Defence." Photo: defense Ministry of Ukraine, via Twitter/UAweapons

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov praised the effectiveness of the British-supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles, saying that all launches of those were accurate. He said this during the national telethon on 28 May, Liga reports.

“Out of the total number of Storm Shadow launches that have already taken place, 100% of them have hit the targets designated by the General Staff,” the minister said.

He noted that during the visit to Kyiv of British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace earlier this month, he was honored to introduce him to two Air Force pilots that had already used these missiles on the battlefield against the enemy. The pilots presented Wallace with a red ribbon as a souvenir, used as a “fixture during the launch of Storm Shadow,” while Wallace signed a photo showing a Ukrainian aircraft carrying the Storm Shadow.

I was glad to host my great friend Ben Wallace, @BWallaceMP, in Kyiv.

We had a very meaningful discussion focused on priorities for increasing Ukraine’s defense capabilities, particularly providing long-range weapons such as Storm Shadow. We also discussed prospects for… pic.twitter.com/kVEo8dtFMc — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) May 24, 2023

