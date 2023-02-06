Russian military burn Ukrainian books in boiler houses on occupied territories

Cases of mass burning of Ukrainian books by the Russian occupiers were recorded in the city of Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance writes.

“In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians seize Ukrainian books and burn them in boiler houses. Books are seized from general funds and school libraries. In Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast, cases of mass burning of Ukrainian literature in local boiler houses have been recorded.”

The Central Committee reported that the Russians explain their actions by removing “Nazi literature”, while the list of such literature includes all Ukrainian books. In this way, the occupiers are repeating the practice of Nazi Germany.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We'll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.

Tags: History, Russia war, Ukrainian-language books