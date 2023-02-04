US attorney general allows first transfer of Russian oligarch’s confiscated assets to Ukraine

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 3 February that the frozen assets of a Russian oligarch will be transferred to Ukraine, RFE/RL reports.

“Today I am announcing that I have authorized the first-ever transfer of confiscated Russian assets for use in Ukraine,” he said.

The assets were seized after the indictment of oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev on sanctions-evasion charges. Garland said the assets will be transferred to the State Department to be spent “in support of the people of Ukraine.”

Garland made the announcement during a meeting with Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin.

Tags: Malofeyev, Russia, Russian oligarchs, US