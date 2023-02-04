US attorney general allows first transfer of Russian oligarch’s confiscated assets to Ukraine

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 3 February that the frozen assets of a Russian oligarch will be transferred to Ukraine, RFE/RL reports.
“Today I am announcing that I have authorized the first-ever transfer of confiscated Russian assets for use in Ukraine,” he said.
The assets were seized after the indictment of oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev on sanctions-evasion charges. Garland said the assets will be transferred to the State Department to be spent “in support of the people of Ukraine.”
Ukraine might get first funds from confiscated Russian money
Garland made the announcement during a meeting with Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin.
