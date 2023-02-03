Next six months “crucial” in Russia’s war against Ukraine – CIA Director

The career diplomat and former ambassador to Russia, the CIA Director, William Burns/ Source: Getty Images

According to the CIA Director, William Burns, the next six months will be “crucial” in the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is betting that waning Western interest and “political fatigue” will give his military a new chance to gain ground on the battlefield, as reported by CBS News.

“Putin, I think, is betting right now that he can make time work for him. The key is going to be on the battlefield in the next six months, it seems to us,” said William Burns.

According to Burns that “puncturing Putin’s hubris” is necessary. One can only do it by making it clear that he will not be able to advance further in Ukraine. Additionally, with each passing month, he faces an increased risk of losing the illegally seized territory from Ukraine thus far.

The career diplomat and former ambassador to Russia stated that, despite occasional reports to the contrary, Western intelligence indicated Moscow was not interested in peace talks.

Despite what is occasionally heard, Burns stated that they “do not assess that Putin is serious about negotiations.”

Previously, the White House and CIA denied the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung’s (NZZ) circulated information that William Burns allegedly probed Ukraine and Russia’s willingness for “peace in exchange for territories” and that their refusal unblocked the allies’ decision to send tanks to Ukraine.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), peace talks, Russo-Ukrainian war