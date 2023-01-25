Ukraine is to receive a total of 80 battle tanks from Europe

European countries want to provide Ukraine with main battle tanks for two battalions, the USA is equipping another, Spiegel reports. The German tanks could be delivered by the end of March.

12 countries (Poland, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, Canada, and others) expressed their willingness to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. In the near future, the coalition plans to form 2 full-fledged tank battalions (80 combat vehicles) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.