Polish PM to Germany: send Ukraine all weapons, including tanks

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Germany should send Ukraine all the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, including tanks, Reuters reports.

“I call for decisive actions by the German government,” he said at a ceremony marking former conservative Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble’s half-century in parliament, to applause from gathered, mostly conservative, German legislators. “For all sorts of weapons to be delivered. The battle for freedom and our future is raging as we speak… Tanks must not be left in storehouses, but placed in their hands.”

