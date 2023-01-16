Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany – AP

Latest news Ukraine

The US military started a new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces in Germany on 15 January, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, AP reports.

The goal, he said, is for all the incoming weapons and equipment to be delivered to Ukraine so that the newly trained forces will be able to use it “sometime before the spring rains show up. That would be ideal.”

“The so-called combined arms training is aimed at honing the skills of the Ukrainian forces so they will be better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks. They will learn how to better move and coordinate their company- and battalion-size units in battle, using combined artillery, armor and ground forces,” AP wrote.

US, Germany to supply IFVs to Ukraine; Germany to give Patriot SAM – Biden after call with Scholz

US decision to supply Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine may pave way to tanks – Politico

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags