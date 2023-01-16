Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany – AP

The US military started a new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces in Germany on 15 January, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, AP reports.

The goal, he said, is for all the incoming weapons and equipment to be delivered to Ukraine so that the newly trained forces will be able to use it “sometime before the spring rains show up. That would be ideal.”

“The so-called combined arms training is aimed at honing the skills of the Ukrainian forces so they will be better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks. They will learn how to better move and coordinate their company- and battalion-size units in battle, using combined artillery, armor and ground forces,” AP wrote.

Tags: Germany, training, Ukrainian Armed Forces