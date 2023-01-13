Ukraine urges UN to support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

The UN Security Council open debate, a screenshot from a video/ Source: YouTube
RBC Ukraine news agency reports, citing the appeal of Emine Dzheppar, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during the open debate to the UN Security Council, that a special tribunal must be established to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
According to Dzheppar, the resolution is planned to be submitted to the UN General Assembly this year.
“We call upon all responsible states to support the resolution on the creation of the tribunal that we will submit to the General Assembly for consideration,” stated Emine Dzheppar during her speech at the UN Security Council debate.
She emphasized that Russia’s barbaric use of force against Ukraine sends a clear message to everyone in the room that no one is safe anymore.
Dzheppar asserted, “If a country abuses the rights and privileges of a permanent member of the Security Council and attacks another UN member state, it can only mean one thing: safety is destroyed, international peace is threatened, and the rule of law is brutally violated.”
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs reminded the Security Council that the US, UK, France, and the USSR signed the London Agreement and the Charter of the International Military Tribunal, paving the way for the Nuremberg Process almost 88 years ago.
“This is what we must do today to establish a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression,” said Dzheppar.
