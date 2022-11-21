NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognizes Russia as terrorist state, calls for Tribunal

During the vote. Photo: Yehor Cherniev

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has recognized the Russian Federation and its regime as a terrorist state.

The relevant resolution was unanimously adopted at the annual session in Madrid, according to Yehor Chernov, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the NATO PA.

“Today, we will adopt a resolution that calls on all allies to clearly identify the Russian Federation and its current regime as a terrorist organization,” the NATO PA President Gerry Connolly said before the vote.

The resolution also calls for the establishment of a special tribunal to bring Russia’s regime to justice for its heinous war crimes.

“We also call on our governments to take the next steps towards Ukraine’s accession to NATO. We have repeatedly stressed that we will not recognize any illegal attempts by Russia to annex sovereign territories of Ukraine,” Connolly added.

Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA Yehor Chernev noted that the tribunal will allow convicting not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes, but also the top leadership of the Russian Federation.

“The adoption of this resolution is an important political step that reflects the mood in Western parliamentary circles, and therefore influences the leadership of countries in decision-making,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The European Parliament on November 23 will vote for a resolution in which Russia will be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.

On October 13, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously adopted a resolution designating the Russian Federation as a terrorist regime. PACE became the first international organization to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

A number of parliaments of European countries, including the Senate of Poland and the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, have decided to recognize the authorities of the Russian Federation as a terrorist regime.

