Netherlands willing to house tribunal for Russia, minister says – Reuters

The Netherlands would be willing to set up a new, U.N.-backed tribunal to try Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on December 12, Reuters reported.
Together with the EU, the Netherlands would seek international support and funding for the tribunal.
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a special tribunal would be needed to make sure that Russia’s crime of aggression, would not remain unpunished.
An act of aggression is defined by the United Nations as the “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state of the territory of another state, or any military occupation.”
