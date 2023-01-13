The first video of the work of new Ukrainian-made drone Shark over occupied Donetsk

The video was published by Serhiy Prytula, founder of Ukraine’s second biggest volunteering fund. The drone can fly 60 km behind enemy lines. It’s development was finished in October 2022, during the war.

The work of the recently-developed Ukrainian-made reconnaissance drone Shark Serhiy Prytula, founder of Ukraine's second biggest volunteering fund, showed its work over Russian-occupied Donetsk. The drone can fly 60 km behind enemy lines. https://t.co/uyOBVZUNK0 pic.twitter.com/dUeyCQGfh2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 13, 2023