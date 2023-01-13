Russo Ukrainian War. Day 324: Fighting for Soledar continues

[To replenish its casualties, Russian forces does not stop mobilizing the male population, including in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk oblast. Thus, the beginning of the next wave of mobilization was reported in the city of Alchevsk on January 09, 2023.]

[Russian occupants continue to rob the local population on the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson oblast. In one of the settlements of Kakhovka district, the occupation authorities announced an inventory check of movable and immovable property of local private entrepreneurs, followed by the so-called “nationalization”.]

Following the available information, one of the Russian units, that operate in the vicinities of Novopavlivka and Volnovakha (Donetsk oblast), ordered civilian uniforms with “Rosneft” and “Elektrostal” logos for its personnel. Apparently, Russian forces are trying to hide the affiliation of its personnel with the Russian occupation forces for a certain purpose.

In some settlements of the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, Russian forces are carrying out filtering actions . During the inspection, the occupiers pay special attention to phones, looking for confirmation of cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on local population of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson oblast, who refuse to cooperate with the occupation authorities. In addition, the invaders are concerned about the pro-Ukrainian attitude of the citizens of the oblast, which poses a threat to them.

Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna : no signs of the formation of an offensive grouping are reported. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia stay in areas bordering Ukraine.

[Russian forces are conducting unsuccessful offensive operations on the Avdiivka axis, while on Kup’yans’k and Lyman axes, the invaders keep trying to improve their tactical situation. On Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson axes, the occupant forces are on the defensive .]

The adversary keeps focusing its main efforts on attempts to capture Donetsk oblast within its administrative border, and continues to advance on Bakhmut axis. The most fierce fighting is taking place in the vicinities of Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, and Klishchiivka.]

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 13, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

The city of Soledar in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region has seen days of heavy fighting as Ukraine strives to repel Russian forces from around Bakhmut https://t.co/wAFNWum2Ff pic.twitter.com/fNuL6czJLS

General Staff says it is incorrect to assess how much of Soledar is under Ukraine’s control. Russians fail to break through the defense in Bakhmut direction. More than 2.4M Ukrainians live in war-damaged homes.

Russia is still far from capturing Bakhmut, lack of ammunition prevents invaders from advancing, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing ISW. “Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Russia is far from taking Bakhmut, as the ability of Russian troops to support offensive operations in Ukraine’s east in 2023 will be hampered by lack of ammunition and disorganisation among the troops.”

As Russians stopped using the airfield in Kherson's Chaplynka after it found itself within the range of the Ukrainian HIMARS, they established their helicopter base at the Berdiansk airfield about 100 km behind the lines. https://t.co/5PbtNVhUvf pic.twitter.com/EZOyxSHdjI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 11, 2023

Russians fail to break through the defense in Bakhmut direction, Ukrinform reports, citing the spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Serhii Cherevatyi. “Generally, in the Bakhmut direction, enemy troops are trying to seize the initiative, making continuous assault attempts, but they are failing to break our defence and reach the rear, Cherevatyi told. In his words, 355 military clashes have occurred in the eastern direction over the past week. Forty-two clashes have taken place in the Bakhmut direction in the past 24 hours.

Unfortunately, Russian troops can still receive ammunition supplies. But, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are working to increasingly disrupt enemy logistics. Now, Russian invaders are forced to deliver ammunition supplies from farther positions, as Ukrainian forces destroy their field depots with artillery. According to Cherevatyi, Russian forces may occasionally achieve tactical successes, but heavy losses are leading to a systemic crisis in the invaders’ warfare.”

Ukrainian state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom launched serial production of 82-mm fragmentation shells at facilities of a NATO member state "The number of its fragments is 2-2.5 times greater than the standard one's" Ukroboronprom sayshttps://t.co/c4xYvCHbNQ pic.twitter.com/AvFH8jbnoH — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 12, 2023

General Staff says it is incorrect to assess how much of Soledar under Ukraine’s control now, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Brigadier-General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff. “The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that it is incorrect to estimate how much of the embattled city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast is in the hands of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and how much of it is controlled by Russian troops.

As for Soledar: there are fierce battles; it is a bit inappropriate to estimate, in terms of percentage, how much of the city is controlled by us and how much is controlled by Russian forces. Fighting is going on, and it’s a fierce fighting. So far, so good.”

President thanks Ukrainian defenders who inflict significant losses on enemy in Soledar, Ukrinform reports. “President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked all Ukrainian defenders and praised the paratroopers and soldiers who are holding their positions in Soledar and inflicting significant losses on Russian forces.

As reported, Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on attempts to capture the Donetsk region within the administrative border, continuing to advance in the Bakhmut direction. The fiercest fighting continues in the areas of Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut and Klishchiivka.”

Ukrainian Air Force confirms the possibility of missile attacks on Ukraine from Belarus, Ukrinform reports, citing Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command. “We have seen in recent months that the main strikes came from Russia – from the Black Sea, from the occupied territory, from Russian territory from the eastern and northern directions. There was, of course, less use from Belarus. However, the territory of Belarus has been constantly used by Russian troops in order to conduct certain maneuvers there, to deploy there an aviation grouping of the Russian Aerospace Forces, special-purpose aircraft that provide radar support, etc. Therefore, the threat always remains,” Ihnat said.

He recalled that it was from Belarusian territory that most of the ballistic missiles were launched at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, in particular, Iskanders, Tochka-Us, etc. Ihnat also noted that Russian operational and tactical complexes and S-300, S-400 missiles currently remain in Belarus, so there is, of course, a threat of strikes from Belarus.”

‘The smell of smoke and death’: Ukrainian forces describe months of fighting in Donetsk's Soledar In the chaos of urban warfare and fierce house-to-house fighting, it can be hard to tell who controls what at any moment, soldiers say. https://t.co/qpDqH7UbeW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 12, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The Russian defence manufacturing sector is highly likely resorting to using convict labour in an effort to meet war-time production demands . In November 2022, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), Russia’s largest tank manufacturer, told local media that it would employ 250 prisoners after meeting with the Federal Penal Service (FSIN).

. In November 2022, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), Russia’s largest tank manufacturer, told local media that it would employ 250 prisoners after meeting with the Federal Penal Service (FSIN). There is a long tradition of prison labour in Russia, but since 2017 forced labour as a specific criminal punishment was reintroduced . With one of the highest rates of incarceration in the world, FSIN oversees a sprawling empire of over 400,000 inmates and has frequently been accused of extreme brutality and corruption.

. With one of the highest rates of incarceration in the world, FSIN oversees a sprawling empire of over 400,000 inmates and has frequently been accused of extreme brutality and corruption. The prison population provides a unique human resource for Russian leaders to utilise in support of the ‘special military operation’ while willing volunteers remain in short supply. Convict labour will likely be particularly in demand from manufacturers of relatively low-tech weaponry such as UVZ, which are almost certainly under intense pressure from Moscow to increase their production.

to utilise in support of the ‘special military operation’ while willing volunteers remain in short supply. Convict labour will likely be particularly in demand from manufacturers of relatively low-tech weaponry such as UVZ, which are almost certainly under intense pressure from Moscow to increase their production. Over the last two days, heavy fighting has continued both around the town of Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, and on the approaches to Kremina, Luhansk Oblast.

has continued both around the town of Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, and on the approaches to Kremina, Luhansk Oblast. Since the start of January 2023, Russia has almost certainly allocated elements of the 76th Guards Air Landing Division of the VDV (airborne forces) to reinforce the Kremina front line after assessing the sector was significantly vulnerable.

front line after assessing the sector was significantly vulnerable. Until November 2022, Russia committed almost the whole of the deployable VDV as long-term, ground-holding troops along the front line in the Kherson area. Now redeployed to the Donbas and southern Ukraine, commanders are likely attempting to employ VDV more in line with their supposed doctrinal role as a relatively elite rapid reaction force.

On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of January 12, 2023: Russian forces’ likely capture of Soledar on January 11 is not an operationally significant development and is unlikely to presage an imminent Russian encirclement of Bakhmut. Geolocated footage posted on January 11 and 12 indicates that Russian forces likely control most if not all of Soledar, and have likely pushed Ukrainian forces out of the western outskirts of the settlement. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks against Sil in Donetsk Oblast—a settlement over a kilometer northwest of Soledar and beyond previous Ukrainian positions. The Ukrainian General Staff and other senior military sources largely did not report that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults against Soledar on January 12 as they have previously. Russian sources claimed that Russian forces are still clearing Soledar of remaining Ukrainian forces as of January 12. Russian milbloggers posted footage on January 12 of Wagner Group fighters freely walking in Soledar and claimed that they visited the settlement alongside Russian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has not announced that Russian forces have captured Soledar, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov congratulated Russian forces for successful offensive operations in the settlement. All available evidence indicates Ukrainian forces no longer maintain an organized defense in Soledar. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s January 12 statement that Ukrainian forces maintain positions in Soledar may be referring to defensive positions near but not in Soledar. Russian information operations have overexaggerated the importance of Soledar, which is at best a Russian Pyrrhic tactical victory. ISW continues to assess that the capture of Soledar—a settlement smaller than 5.5 square miles—will not enable Russian forces to exert control over critical Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) into Bakhmut nor better position Russian forces to encircle the city in the short term. Russian forces likely captured Soledar after committing significant resources to a highly attritional tactical victory which will accelerate degraded Russian forces’ likely culmination near Bakhmut. Russian forces may decide to maintain a consistently high pace of assaults in the Bakhmut area, but Russian forces’ degraded combat power and cumulative exhaustion will prevent these assaults from producing operationally significant results. Russian President Vladimir Putin likely seeks scapegoats for the Russian defense industrial base’s struggle to address equipment and technological shortages. Putin publicly criticized Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov for aviation industry enterprises not receiving state orders during a cabinet of ministers meeting on January 11. Putin stated that some enterprises have yet to receive state orders for 2023 and are not hiring more staff or preparing to increase output for potential orders in the future. Putin also interrupted Manturov’s explanation that the ministry had already drafted orders for civil and military industries, leading Manturov to admit that Russia had not issued a portion of documents for aircraft manufactures that would approve state funding for their projects. Putin argued that the enterprise directors informed him that they had not received any state orders amidst current “conditions” in Russia and urged Manturov to not “play a fool.” Manturov attempted to soften the demand by stating that the ministry will “try to do everything possible,” to which Putin responded that he should not try his best but instead complete the task within a month. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later downplayed the altercation as “a normal workflow.” This incident is likely part of an ongoing Kremlin information campaign to elevate Putin’s image as an involved wartime leader. The Kremlin could have cut out the disagreement from its official transcript (as it often does for most of Putin’s meetings, which are heavily edited and stage managed), but chose to publicize Putin’s harsh response, possibly to identify other officials within the Kremlin as the culprits for Russian defense industrial base’s challenges and possibly to threaten other officials. ISW previously reported that Putin began making more public appearances—including visiting defense industrial enterprises — in December and January, despite previously limiting his engagements throughout the span of the war in Ukraine. Putin is also likely attempting to appease Russian milblogger critiques regarding the lack of advanced military equipment and Russia’s inability to task its defense industrial base to accommodate the war effort. ISW had also previously reported that some private armament manufacturers have criticized the Kremlin for failing to arrange any state contracts with their firms on their Telegram channels, feeding in their critiques into the milblogger discourse. Manturov’s attempts to soften Putin’s timeline indicate his uncertainty that the Kremlin has the capacity to administer these contracts in a short time period. Manturov tried to explain to Putin that the ministry will authorize additional contracts “based on the opportunities that are formed by the budget, including the preferential program of the National Wealth Fund,” highlighting the differences between the Russian financial reality and Putin’s unrealistic objectives for a short-term revitalization of the Russian defense industrial sector. Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that senior Russian military leadership is preparing for significant military reforms in the coming year, though ISW continues to assess Russia will struggle to quickly—if at all—implement planned reforms. Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, stated on January 12 that Russian military leadership plans to increase military personnel to 1.5 million (from roughly 1.35 million as of September 2022) and form at least 20 new military divisions in 2023, which Hromov noted indicates “the Kremlin’s intentions to engage in a long-term confrontation and preparations for conducting large-scale hostilities.” Hromov stated that Russia’s significant personnel, weapons, and equipment losses; the effects of international sanctions; and structural weaknesses in the Russian military apparatus have reduced Russia’s force generation capabilities and ultimately raise doubts about whether Russian forces can implement these reforms within undisclosed deadlines. Hromov’s statements come the day after the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced a major restructuring of the senior command structure for Russian operations in Ukraine and suggest that the Russian military apparatus writ large is engaged in a concerted campaign to reform and restructure multiple tactical, operational, and strategic aspects. ISW has also previously reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed the expansion of the size of the Russian military and the formation of 17 new maneuver divisions at a Russian MoD Collegium in Moscow on December 21, 2022—it is unclear what additional 3 divisions Hromov is referring to. ISW assessed that the Russian MoD has been steadily reversing the 2008 Serdyukov reforms (which sought to streamline the Russian ground forces and move to a brigade-based structure) by restoring maneuver divisions across Russian military districts since 2013, but that the Kremlin is unlikely to implement these reforms on a timeline that is relevant for Russia’s war on Ukraine. Restructuring of senior command structures, coupled with efforts to expand the military base in 2023, suggest that Russia is setting conditions for a long-term, concerted effort in Ukraine. The Russian MoD may also hold highly unrealistic expectations of its own ability to quickly restructure its ground forces. Key Takeaways Russian forces have likely captured Soledar on January 11, but this small-scale victory is unlikely to presage an imminent encirclement of Bakhmut.

but this small-scale victory is unlikely to presage an imminent encirclement of Bakhmut. Russian President Vladimir Putin likely seeks scapegoats for the Russian defense industry base’s struggle to address equipment and technological challenges and retains unrealistic expectations of Russian capacity to rapidly replace losses.

retains unrealistic expectations of Russian capacity to rapidly replace losses. Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that senior Russian military leadership is preparing for significant military reforms in the coming year, though ISW continues to assess Russia will struggle to quickly—if at all—implement planned reforms.

in the coming year, though ISW continues to assess Russia will struggle to quickly—if at all—implement planned reforms. Russian and Ukrainian forces reportedly continued offensive operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line.

Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and west of Donetsk City.

Russian forces continued defensive operations on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro River.

of the Dnipro River. Russian officials and occupation authorities may be preparing for the mass deportation of Ukrainian citizens from occupied territories to the Russian Federation.

to the Russian Federation. Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov announced that Russian military recruitment offices may increase the age of eligibility for conscription as early as this spring’s conscription cycle. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces, Oleg Salyukov (who was appointed as one of Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov’s three “deputies” as theater commander in Ukraine), arrived in Belarus to take control of combat coordination exercises for the joint Russian-Belarusian Regional Grouping of Forces (RGV).