Russo Ukrainian War. Day 322: Heavy fighting for Soledar ongoing

Heavy fighting for Soledar is ongoing. Russian troops continue attacks on Bakhmut. Pentagon awards $40M ‘Vampire’ contract for Ukraine’s drone defences.

Daily overview — Summary report, January 11, 2023

The General Staff's operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 11, 2023

Show the Content [Russian occupants continue their full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. To support the offensive and replenish its losses in manpower, the adversary continues the mobilization activities.] [Russian forces do not cease to launch missiles and air strikes, and artillery shelling of critical infrastructure and civilian residences on the territory of Ukraine. Doing so is a blatant violation of the rules of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and principles of war.] Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled attacks in the vicinities of Hryanykivka (Kherson oblast); Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast); Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Klischiivka, Mayorsk, Vodyane, Nevels’ke, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Prechystivka (Donetsk oblast). At the same time, Russian occupiers launched 6 missiles and 16 air strikes; and conducted more than 50 MLRS attacks, that targeted mostly civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts. The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains high across Ukraine. Do not ignore air warning signals. Sivershchyna axis: the vicinities of Senkivka (Chernihiv oblast); and Kucherivka, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovka (Sumy oblast) suffered mortar and artillery attacks. Slobozhanshchyna axes : Russian occupiers shelled the vicinities of 19 settlements , including Sosnivka, Zelene, Vovchansk, Khatne, Krasne, Lopan’, Krasne Pershe, and Dvorichna (Kharkiv oblast).

: Russian occupiers shelled the vicinities of , including Sosnivka, Zelene, Vovchansk, Khatne, Krasne, Lopan’, Krasne Pershe, and Dvorichna (Kharkiv oblast). Kupyansk axis : the vicinities of Vilshana, Orlyanka and Kislivka (Kharkiv oblast); Novoselyvsk and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast) suffered enemy shelling.

: the vicinities of Vilshana, Orlyanka and Kislivka (Kharkiv oblast); Novoselyvsk and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast) suffered enemy shelling. Lyman axis : Makiivka, Nevs’ke and Chervonopivka (Luhansk oblast); Terny and Serebryanka (Donetsk oblast) came under enemy fire.

: Makiivka, Nevs’ke and Chervonopivka (Luhansk oblast); Terny and Serebryanka (Donetsk oblast) came under enemy fire. Bakhmut axis: shelling occurred in the vicinities of Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Spirne, Druzhba, and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk oblast). Avdiivka axis : Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Heorgiivka, Maryinka, and Pervomais’ke (Donetsk oblast) were shelled by Russian invaders.

: Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Heorgiivka, Maryinka, and Pervomais’ke (Donetsk oblast) were shelled by Russian invaders. Novopavlivka axis: Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast) came under enemy fire again. Zaporizhzhia axis : Russian forces shelled the vicinities of 22 settlements , including Vilne Pole and Novopil (Donetsk oblast); Olhivs’ke, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Hulyaipole, Stepove, Shcherbaki, and Biloghirya (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

: Russian forces shelled the vicinities of , including Vilne Pole and Novopil (Donetsk oblast); Olhivs’ke, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Hulyaipole, Stepove, Shcherbaki, and Biloghirya (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Kherson axis: Russian artillery shelling caused casualties among the civilian population and damage to the civilian infrastructure in 12 settlements along the contact line, including Antonivka, Vesele, Respublikanets, Dniprovs’ke, Dudchany, Mylove, Zolota Balka, and Kherson. Russian occupation forces exert moral and physical pressure on the population of temporarily occupied and occupied territories. Almost 1,500 employees of Zaporizhzhia NPP, who refused to obtain Russian passports and sign a contract with Rosatom, are denied access to the enterprise. The invaders make efforts to recruit new employees in various regions of the Russian Federation; prepare housing funds for future workers through the so-called “nationalization” of the apartments of local residents who have left. [The adversary continues to suffer losses. According to the available information, hospitals in the city of Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhia oblast) have exceeded their capacity to take in the wounded. This caused the Russian occupation troops to set up 3 more military hospitals over the past week.] During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force launched 14 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian missile and artillery troops attacked 3 command posts, 2 positions of enemy artillery, and 8 concentrations of enemy troops.

Military Updates

Heavy fighting is ongoing to hold Soledar – Maliar, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar. “Heavy fighting is going on to hold Soledar. Russian forces do not pay attention to the heavy losses of their personnel and continue an active assault. The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters, Maliar said.”

Russian sabotage attacks on ammo depots gave it a 10:1 artillery firepower advantage. Ukraine raced to find supplies of crucial Soviet 152-mm ammo outside Ukraine (in vain) & finally managed to launch its own production. How much will it changr in the war?https://t.co/gBWPM1OBnX pic.twitter.com/sJdqqrzPTx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 10, 2023

Ukraine’s Armed Forces working to exhaust Russians as much as possible on the Soledar front, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The defenders of Soledar are now doing everything they can to exhaust Russian forces, to reduce their potential as much as possible so that even some of their minor tactical successes [obtained by superior forces and heavy losses – ed.] lead to a major ‘Pyrrhic’ victory.”

In the last 24 hours, the Russians have carried out 86 artillery attacks using various systems on Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, and its outskirts. Bakhmut is currently one of the main fronts of the Russian attack.”

Ukrainian forces hit a Russian military vessel and shoot down 4 UAVs, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Ukraine’s General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders killed about 710 Russian invaders, damaged or sank a Russian military vessel, and destroyed four tanks and four UAVs on 9-10 January.”

The number of fighter jets decreases and new fortifications are built at Engels airfield in Russia, Ukrainska Pravda reported on 9 January, citing investigative project Skhemy (Schemes), referring to Planet Labs satellite images from 7 January. “The number of combat-ready aircraft at Russia’s Engels airfield has decreased significantly over the past month, and protective barriers have also appeared. Satellite images show a decrease in the number of combat-ready bombers at Engels strategic aviation airfield. According to Skhemy, there are only six of them left: four Tu-95s and two Tu-160s. Compared to the pictures taken on 6 December 2022, there were about two dozen such aircraft.

Judging by satellite images, there is also a partially disassembled Tu-95, an IL-76 or IL-78 transport plane and a Tu-154 passenger plane at the airfield. In addition, the satellite recorded protective barriers that appeared next to the runway in the eastern part of the airfield. Skhemy project, citing military experts, suggests that this could serve as protection against debris from a possible detonation of explosive devices.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

On 08 January 2023, the Belarussian Ministry of Defence announced a joint Russian-Belarussian tactical flight exercise to be held in the country from 16 January to 01 February 2023.

to be held in the country from 16 January to 01 February 2023. As of 08 January 2023, amateur aircraft spotters noted the arrival of a total of 12 Mi-8 support helicopters and Mi-24 and Ka-52 attack helicopters. With some appearing with ‘Z’ markings, the aircraft landed at Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk.

The new deployment of Russian aircraft to Belarus is likely a genuine exercise, rather than a preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine. Although Russia maintains a large number of forces in Belarus, they are mostly involved in training. They are unlikely to constitute a credible offensive force.

operations against Ukraine. Although Russia maintains a large number of forces in Belarus, they are mostly involved in training. They are unlikely to constitute a credible offensive force. In the last four days, Russian and Wagner forces have made tactical advances into the small Donbas town of Soledar and are likely in control of most of the settlement. Soledar is 10km north of Bakhmut, the capture of which likely continues to be Russia’s main immediate operational objective.

and are likely in control of most of the settlement. Soledar is 10km north of Bakhmut, the capture of which likely continues to be Russia’s main immediate operational objective. Russia’s Soledar axis is highly likely an effort to envelop Bakhmut from the north, and to disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication . Part of the fighting has focused on entrances to the 200km-long disused salt mine tunnels which run underneath the district. Both sides are likely concerned that they could be used for infiltration behind their lines.

. Part of the fighting has focused on entrances to the 200km-long disused salt mine tunnels which run underneath the district. Both sides are likely concerned that they could be used for infiltration behind their lines. Despite the increased pressure on Bakhmut, Russia is unlikely to envelop the town imminently because Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control over supply routes.

On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of January 10, 2023: Russian Main Effort—Eastern Ukraine Wagner Group forces made further gains in Soledar on January 10. Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Serhiy Cherevaty reported that the Wagner Group has concentrated its most capable (likely special operations) forces in Soledar as of January 10. The Wagner Group likely hopes to build on recent marginal tactical gains by committing more elite assets to the area. Geolocated footage posted on January 9 shows Wagner Group forces fighting in central Soledar. A Wagner Group-affiliated Telegram group posted additional footage on January 10 of Wagner Group forces near the city administration building in central Soledar and claimed that the Wagner Group is working to consolidate positions in the area. Certain Russian milbloggers claimed that Wagner Group forces have moved into the western parts of Soledar and that Ukrainian troops have begun withdrawing from the settlement en masse. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin denied these claims and stated that Ukrainian troops are still fighting fiercely for Soledar. Russian milbloggers also claimed that the Wagner Group is clearing Pidhorodne (just southwest of Soledar) and are moving on Krasna Hora and Paraskoviivka. The Ukrainian General Staff reported continued fighting in other settlements near Soledar, including Bilohorivka and Pidhorodne. Russian forces continued ground attacks in and around Bakhmut on January 10. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled attacks on Bakhmut itself and south of Bakhmut near Klishchiivka (7km southwest), Kurdiumivka (12km southwest), and Mayorsk (20km south). Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian troops are fighting for control of Klishchiivka in order to push north and cut the T0504 Chasiv Yar-Bakhmut highway. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian troops have advanced to the northern borders of Opytne (3km south of Bakhmut) and are now on the southern outskirts of Bakhmut. Russian sources additionally continued to discuss fierce fighting in the industrial zone on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut. Russian forces continued ground attacks along the western outskirts of Donetsk City on January 10. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Vodiane (on the northwestern outskirts) and Marinka and Pobieda (on the southwestern outskirts). A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian troops attacked from near Novomykhailivka (just south of Donetsk City) toward Pobieda, about 4km directly south of Marinka. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) People’s Militia posted footage of the 5th DNR Brigade reportedly striking Ukrainian positions in Marinka. Russian forces did not conduct any claimed or confirmed ground attacks in western Donetsk or eastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts and continued routine fire along the entire Avdiivka-Donetsk City and western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia oblast frontline. Russian media reported on January 10 that Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin, former commander of the Central Military District (CMD) and Russian forces in eastern Kharkiv and northern Donetsk oblasts, has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Russian Ground Forces. Russian outlet URA, citing unidentified Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) sources, reported that Lapin took over from Colonel General Vasily Tonkoshkurov as Chief of Staff of the Russian Ground Forces on January 9. It is unclear why Tonkoshkurov was removed from this position and what his next role will be. While official Kremlin and MoD sources have not confirmed the claim, it was widely circulated and responded to as fact among military commentators in the Russian information space. Lapin’s appointment is notably to the position of Chief of Staff of the Russian Ground Forces (also known as the Russian Army), not the Russian Armed Forces as a whole. Army General Valery Gerasimov likely remains Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The Chief of Staff of the Russian Army is not a frontline command position, and while Lapin’s specific duties (in the currently fragmented Russian command structure) are unclear, he is unlikely to directly command troops in Ukraine. […] Lapin’s appointment may alternatively suggest that the Russian MoD increasingly must fill important leadership positions with previously disgraced—or at minimum heavily publicly criticized—general officers. Former Russian Eastern Military District (EMD) commander Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko, who led failed Russian efforts to take Kyiv in the early stages of the war, went on to serve as commander of Russian Armed Forces in Syria after he was replaced following the Kharkiv counteroffensive. Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov, former commander of the Russian airborne forces (VDV) who was reportedly dismissed due to the poor performance of Russian paratroopers, now appears to have replaced Chaiko as commander of the Russian grouping in Syria. The Russian MoD appears to be using previously disgraced and unpopular general officers to fill other, non-frontline command roles, suggesting that there is a systemic lack of general officers more suited to these positions. The news of Lapin’s appointment generated further schisms in the already-fragmented pro-war Russian information space. Former militant commander and prominent milblogger Igor Girkin stated that Lapin’s new role must be a “misunderstanding” because Russian forces under Lapin’s command suffered major losses in Kharkiv Oblast. Girkin concluded that Lapin represents a “boorish” attempt by the MoD to demonstrate their invulnerability. A Wagner Group-affiliated Telegram group claimed that Lapin was also responsible for the disastrous May 5, 2022, Bilohorivka river crossing and additionally blamed Lapin for the loss of Lyman. Other milbloggers responded more neutrally or even positively, with one suggesting that it was not Lapin but Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov who was responsible for the loss of Lyman. A pro-Kremlin milblogger credited Lapin with stabilizing the front after the collapse of Russian operations in Kharkiv Oblast. The lack of consensus on who commanded the Lyman front among the Russian milblogger community further indicates the convoluted state of the Russian chain of command. […] Russian forces have not captured the entirety of Soledar despite several false Russian claims that the city has fallen and that Bakhmut risks imminent encirclement. Several Russian sources claimed that Wagner Group forces advanced into the west of Soledar on January 10. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin refuted these claims, remarking that Wagner Group forces are still fighting against concerted Ukrainian resistance. ISW has only observed visual confirmation of Wagner Group forces in central Soledar as of January 10. The reality of block-by-block control of terrain in Soledar is obfuscated by the dynamic nature of urban combat, however, and Russian forces have largely struggled to make significant tactical gains in the Soledar area for months. Even taking the most generous Russian claims at face value, the capture of Soledar would not portend an immediate encirclement of Bakhmut. Control of Soledar will not necessarily allow Russian forces to exert control over critical Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) into Bakhmut, as ISW has previously assessed. Igor Girkin, former commander of Russian militants in Donbas and a prominent milblogger, heavily implied that he would support the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office, his most direct criticism of Putin to date. Girkin criticized Putin for appointing and refusing to remove Russian military leaders who oversee frequent and disastrous military failures, in reference to Lapin’s appointment. Russian milbloggers have historically criticized Russian military leaders and MoD officials while upholding Putin as an effective wartime leader, as ISW has previously reported. Girkin extended his criticisms to non-military Putin appointees and advisors whose decisions negatively impacted Russia’s war performance and effort, noting that the common factor between these leaders is Putin’s decision to appoint them. Girkin caveated his criticisms with an implied loyalty to the Russian state, softening his call for Putin to leave office by stating he is against a change of presidential leadership during the war, as it would lead to military and civil “catastrophe.” Girkin’s criticisms, which he said he hopes will spark change even if they have “suicidal” consequences, indicate that growing frustration with the state of the war may be reaching a boiling point after nearly a year of hostilities among some milbloggers, prompting some milbloggers to reduce their self-censorship. Key Takeaways Russian media reported on January 10 that Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin, former commander of the Central Military District and Russian forces in Kharkiv and northern Donetsk oblasts during Russia’s significant losses in September 2022, has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Russian Ground Forces.

former commander of the Central Military District and Russian forces in Kharkiv and northern Donetsk oblasts during Russia’s significant losses in September 2022, The news of Lapin’s appointment is generating further schisms in the already-fragmented pro-war Russian information space.

in the already-fragmented pro-war Russian information space. Igor Girkin heavily implied that he would support the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office, suggesting that a willingness to reduce self-censorship and directly criticize Putin may be growing among some milbloggers.

The Ukrainian General Staff deviated from its normal reporting pattern about Russian forces in Belarus and near Ukraine’s northern border on January 10, an indicator of possible Russian preparations for an offensive in northern Ukraine, though ISW assesses this course of action remains unlikely at this time.

though ISW assesses this course of action remains unlikely at this time. Ukrainian forces continued to make gains along the Svatove-Kreminna line.

Russian forces conducted ground attacks across the Donetsk Oblast frontline and made gains around Soledar but have not captured the settlement, despite false claims.

but have not captured the settlement, despite false claims. The Kremlin continues to deny that Russian authorities are preparing for another wave of partial mobilization. Russian occupation authorities are struggling to contain an effective partisan movement in occupied territories.