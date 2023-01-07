Next Ramstein format meeting to be held on Jan 20 – German Defense Ministry

In preparation for the upcoming Ramstein meeting on 20 January 2023, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke to US Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin on 6 January at her first international conference call of the new year, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defense reported.
According to the Ministry, the main topics of discussion included the current war situation in Ukraine and the coordination of further military support for the defense struggle of Ukraine, especially in armored personnel carriers and the air defense system Patriot.
US, Germany to supply IFVs to Ukraine; Germany to give Patriot SAM – Biden after call with Scholz
The Ramstein Air Base meetings have been a series of international conferences organized by the US at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany in order to coordinate military support to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. The first meeting was held on 26 April 2022.
Read also:
Next Ramstein format meeting to be held soon – Ukraine FM Kuleba
Air defense, HAWK systems, ammunition — Austin summarized the Ramstein-7 results
US decision to supply Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine may pave way to tanks – Politico
Tags: Ramstein