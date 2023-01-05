Norway sent another 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

Norway donates another 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine, its Defense Ministry reports. They have already been sent. The artillery shells can be used in several types of artillery fire, including the M109 that Norway donated.

“It is important for Europe’s and Norway’s security that Ukraine succeeds in standing up to Russia’s attack. Ukraine needs international support in the form of military equipment and training of its own forces. Norway has contributed heavily through 2022, and will continue to contribute to support Ukraine in 2023,” says the Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram. “Ukraine needs support quickly, and we therefore continue to assess what we can donate from the structure of the Armed Forces. At the same time, we are investigating what we can acquire directly from the producer to donate further”