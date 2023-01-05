Norway sent another 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

Norway donates another 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine, its Defense Ministry reports. They have already been sent. The artillery shells can be used in several types of artillery fire, including the M109 that Norway donated.

“It is important for Europe’s and Norway’s security that Ukraine succeeds in standing up to Russia’s attack. Ukraine needs international support in the form of military equipment and training of its own forces. Norway has contributed heavily through 2022, and will continue to contribute to support Ukraine in 2023,” says the Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram. “Ukraine needs support quickly, and we therefore continue to assess what we can donate from the structure of the Armed Forces. At the same time, we are investigating what we can acquire directly from the producer to donate further”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags