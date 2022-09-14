Ukraine to receive 2 bn m3 of gas from US – Ukraine’s PM Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to accumulate up to 15 billion cubic meters of gas before the heating season and expects to receive additional 2 billion cubic meters from the United States, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

“By the 1st of October, between 14.5 and 15 billion cubic meters will be accumulated in our storages, in addition, we have an agreement with the United States to provide 2 billion cubic meters of gas from American producers during the 4th quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year. We are also negotiating with the Nordic countries, Norway and a consortium of countries, on the provision of physical volumes of gas for Ukraine as well,” Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted that as of today there are already more than 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage.

Such volumes are sufficient to sustainably pass the heating season from the point of view of gas supply, but there are military risks.