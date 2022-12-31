Ukraine terminates agreement with North Korea over its support for Russia’s aggression

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation, Interfax Ukraine reports.

Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, said on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on 30 December, the reasons to terminate the agreement signed were “the support of the Government of the DPRK for Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, the recognition of the so-called ‘independence’ of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine, and the severance of diplomatic relations with the DPRK.”

The agreement was signed on 8 June 1994. Ukraine severed its diplomatic relations with North Korea in July over DPRK’s recognition of the “independence” of the Russian-occupied areas of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: North Korea, Russian aggression