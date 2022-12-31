Ukraine terminates agreement with North Korea over its support for Russia’s aggression

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation, Interfax Ukraine reports.
Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, said on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on 30 December, the reasons to terminate the agreement signed were “the support of the Government of the DPRK for Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, the recognition of the so-called ‘independence’ of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine, and the severance of diplomatic relations with the DPRK.”
North Korea sends artillery to Russia while pretending it’s going to Middle East – US intel
The agreement was signed on 8 June 1994. Ukraine severed its diplomatic relations with North Korea in July over DPRK’s recognition of the “independence” of the Russian-occupied areas of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
