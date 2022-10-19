Poland signs deal with South Korea to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers

On Oct. 19, Poland signed a deal with South Korea to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers, Reuters reported.

According to Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, the first 18 of the Chunmoo rocket launchers will be delivered as soon as 2023 to protect eastern Poland.

In July, Poland and South Korea signed a $5.8 billion contract in Warsaw.

Poland’s aimed to strengthen its armed forces following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Besides artillery rocket launchers, Poland will buy 48 FA-50 fighters from South Korea.