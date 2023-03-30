Russians stopped shelling south-Ukrainian cities from Kinburn peninsula because of Ukraine’s fire control — OC South

Kinburn peninsula. Illustrative photo.
The Russian occupiers have significantly reduced their activity on the Kinburn peninsula in the south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast. The territory is entirely under the fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, although Ukrainian forces don’t have ground control there, Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the press center of the Operational Command “South” stated on the TV air.
According to her, a decrease in activity has been recorded for several days, and for four days in the raw, there was no artillery shelling of Ukrainian cities from Russia-occupied Kinburn spit. Before, Russian artillery regularly shelled coastal cities of the Ukrainian Kherson and Mykolayiv Oblasts.
“We managed to clear the western part of the peninsula, and the enemy is afraid to move their [equipment] to positions there,” Humeniuk said.