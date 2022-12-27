Foreign ministry slams Orban’s “pathological contempt” for Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has slammed Hungarian Prime Minister Orban’s comments to media that the war in Ukraine will end when the United States stops giving it weapons and funds.

It stated that such statements by Orban demonstrate “pathological contempt for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are resisting Russian aggression, as well as his own political short-sightedness.”

“The Hungarian leader should ask himself if he wants peace. If the answer is yes, he needs to use his close ties with Moscow so that it stops aggression against Ukraine and withdraws its troops,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added.

In an interview with the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, published on December 27, Orban said the following:

“Ukraine can continue to fight only as long as the United States supports it with money and weapons. If the Americans want peace, then there will be peace,” Orban said.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Hungary has not provided military aid to Ukraine, periodically blocks EU financial aid to Ukraine, and opposes anti-Russian sanctions. In November 2022, the Hungarian government decided to provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine.

Tags: Hungary