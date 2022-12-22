Zelenskyy, Duda discuss Russian war, strategic plans in Poland

After the visit to the US on 21 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Rzeszów, Poland.

“On the way home, I had a meeting with a friend of Ukraine – President of Poland Andrzej Duda. We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war.

Also, we discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations, and interactions at the international level in 2023,” the Ukrainian president informed.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked Duda for his “unwavering and powerful support” of Ukraine.

Tags: Duda, Poland Ukraine