Good news may soon come from frontline in Luhansk Oblast – Oblast Head

Latest news Ukraine

The armed forces of Ukraine are slowly advancing in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna. Luhansk Oblast head Serhiy Haidai believes there will be good news on the frontline from Luhansk Oblast soon.

 “We are moving forward little by little (in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna – ed.). However, the Russians managed to bring a huge amount of equipment and personnel there: both newly mobilized, and prisoners, and Kadirov, and regular troops, and part of paratroopers who were transferred from the Kherson direction.

Therefore, advancement is very difficult. We should not wait for a quick operation. But I am sure that in the near future the General Staff [of Ukraine’s Armed Forces] will please us with good news.”

Haidai also agreed with the statement that this winter will be key to “solving” the Luhansk direction. He believes that at the end of winter, the Armed Forces will be able to reach the “border” of the Oblast at least by February 24.

In addition, Haidai reported that the Russian military is trying to wear down the Ukrainian defenders in Luhansk oblast, throwing “prisoners” and mobilized people to the front lines. Almost all the houses around Svatovo and Kreminna are occupied by Russian militants. He also confirmed that the Armed Forces are holding the defense in Bilohorivka.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags