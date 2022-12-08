Good news may soon come from frontline in Luhansk Oblast – Oblast Head

The armed forces of Ukraine are slowly advancing in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna. Luhansk Oblast head Serhiy Haidai believes there will be good news on the frontline from Luhansk Oblast soon.

“We are moving forward little by little (in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna – ed.). However, the Russians managed to bring a huge amount of equipment and personnel there: both newly mobilized, and prisoners, and Kadirov, and regular troops, and part of paratroopers who were transferred from the Kherson direction. Therefore, advancement is very difficult. We should not wait for a quick operation. But I am sure that in the near future the General Staff [of Ukraine’s Armed Forces] will please us with good news.”

Haidai also agreed with the statement that this winter will be key to “solving” the Luhansk direction. He believes that at the end of winter, the Armed Forces will be able to reach the “border” of the Oblast at least by February 24.

In addition, Haidai reported that the Russian military is trying to wear down the Ukrainian defenders in Luhansk oblast, throwing “prisoners” and mobilized people to the front lines. Almost all the houses around Svatovo and Kreminna are occupied by Russian militants. He also confirmed that the Armed Forces are holding the defense in Bilohorivka.