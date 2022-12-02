Explosion in Odesa: eight victims including five law enforcement officers

As a result of an explosion in Odesa in the parking lot of the administrative building of the State Emergency Service Department, eight people were injured, including five law enforcement officers, Suspilne reported.

A grenade explosion occurred in the afternoon in the parking lot of the administration building of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast, on Prokhorovska Street, not far from the Point of Invincibility.

The police reported that during patrolling, police officers stopped a car. They saw an explosive device in the trunk and called the investigative team. When it arrived, the object exploded. Five law enforcement officers and three civilians were injured. Two are in serious condition.